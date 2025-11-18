Hey Pandas Who Play Instruments, What Do You Play, And What’s Your Favorite Song To Play?

Just wondering.
#1
The only instrument I managed to play and not quit is actually the violin. I don’t have a specific favorite, but I do love to play classical music. Not the daring bold ones, or the quiet ones, just the ones right in the middle if that makes sense.
#2
I love playing acoustic guitar and piano. My favorite thing to play on guitar is probably Say Yes by Elliot Smith, and on piano I taught myself how to play Somebody to Love by Queen.
#3
I guess I’ll start, I play guitar both electric and acoustic, and my favorite to play on electric is Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne, simply because it lets me mess around with my amp. On acoustic my favorite thing to play is Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi.
#4
I play the acoustic guitar a little and I love to play “Page” by Ed Sheeran. It’s pretty simple and the strumming pattern is really fun!
#5
I play clarinet, and the best song that me and my band(six-seventh grade rn) has played is probably “Stormchasing” by William Owens
#6
I play violin! My favorites the worlds smallest violin, because,
A: accurate
B: I also like to sing, and that song does both well.
#7
I play the piano and I play K-pop songs
#8
Bass guitar here. Don’t really have a specific favorite song to play. I like about anything that is interesting and fun. Right now, I’m learning Trademark by Eric Johnson and Barracuda cuz my wife wants to sing it.
#9
I play a trombone,
I specifically play the super Mario bros theme, and songs that are not supposed to be played on trombone to annoy people.
#10
I play the piano a little bit, and memorize the keys. Sometimes I just play short clips, but I sometimes just randomly play pirates of the carrabbien.
