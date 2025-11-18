Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Idol And Why? (Closed)

Post your biggest idol and why they are.
#1
Neil Gaiman. He’s a great author and really good with descriptions in his writing. His favorite books of mine are Good Omens (with Terry Pratchett), Stardust, The Graveyard Book, and Art Matters.
#2
Not idols but definitely deserve high respect
1. Melinda Gates for her financial generosity, confidence and self respect.
2. Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not being afraid to speak her mind about equal rights and rising to the top in a man’s world. I imagine in her 1st legal job they asked her to get their coffee.
#3
Ben Schwartz
he is just a fun loving dude! he voiced many of my fav characters!
#4
Probably my mother. She’s awesome, and managed to progress a ton in her career to be the director of her agency, despite having to deal with a ton of patriarchal B.S., in addition to personal things, and me. Also, she’s a black belt and used to be a college athlete, and is still super strong and athletic in her forties. I’ve never seen her give up on anything she sets her mind to.
