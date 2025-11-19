Who is your favorite Rapper? And why?
#1
My favourite Rapper is either local Toronto rapper eazyano, or sizzlac.
Rappers I hate the most are 2pac, drake, Jay Z, and biggie smallz
#2
Eminem
#3
Big Sean
#4
For me, the most important are the Finnish artists Avain/Asa and Paleface. They both rap with cutting criticism and take a stand on social problems and its unjust injustices and rap about the problems experienced by the average person. Not about money, guns, fast cars and disposable women. D***s are brought up especially in Avain’s Punainen Tiili album in a brutally honest way. My favorite English-language song is Gasoline Same People ft Marissa Knight. It always makes me feel humble pride that I write stories. It creates faith that what I write matters and it creates a sense of community.
#5
james
https://minibernedoodlehub.com/
#6
LIKE this
#7
like this
#8
you have any know about this.https://tareekhijri.com/
#9
For me, the most powerful voices in music come from artists like Avain (Asa) and Paleface—rappers who don’t sugarcoat reality. Their lyrics cut deep, addressing social injustice and everyday struggles, not materialism or empty flexing. That same raw truth is what draws me to historical narratives too—like exploring real Events in [Tareekh Hijri](https://tareekhijri.com/) that shaped communities and identities. Stories, whether in rap or history, remind us that we’re not alone and that what we create can matter. They give us context, connection, and sometimes, even hope.
#10
Soprano
#11
P Diddy 😂
#12
Lil Wayne
#13
Drake
#14
Jay Z
Follow Us