Hey Pandas, Who Is The Most Hated Person That Is Actually Pretty Nice? (Closed)

What do you think?
#1
I feel like (most people) that are very successful. A lot of people believe that if they have a lot of money they are automatically mean but there are also a lot of people who are very nice and very successful!
#2
JK Rowling. Yes, she might have maken a mistake with her declarations about trans women. But she also spent millions helping impoverished kids and women and has a beautiful program to help orphaned kids. She is not perfect but she is not the monster that everybody thinks. It is also absurd to pretend that new ideas like this will come easy for older generations. The people attacking her the most are extremely narrow minded as well, they will be the ones in a few decades to be out of touch.
#3
Jennie from BlackPink. You cannot be a blink if u hate any of the four girls. Even tho her singing and dancing is fabulous , she is called the lazy member. She works harder than most of these f*****g haters
#4
Ben Shapiro comes across as arrogant and an abrasive person. In reality he is a really nice and genuine guy. He is a misunderstood genius.
#5
I personally like bezos, I understand people think he might be greedy, but he’s pretty nice and real life and is insanely smart! I think he earned his success!
