I Created Whimsical Cat Illustrations To Make Our World A Bit Happier (11 Pics)

by

I love imagining what our world would be if there were tons of happy cats in it. Kitties are so lovable, cute, fun, and whimsical, and they definitely make our world so much better by just being in it. That’s the inspiration behind my illustrations – cat-inspired reality!

I am a cat artist, and drawing cats is pretty much all I do in my art practice. I love finding beautiful locations and scenes and putting cats in them. Sometimes I can spend days drawing buildings, streets, and trees so that I could just place a few cats there. Whatever it takes to keep creating this cat universe!

I started drawing in 2016 and my first drawing was of a cat. I’ve never stopped since then! No matter the medium – watercolor, acrylic, mixed, or digital – there will always be at least one cat in my drawing. I do believe that it is my way of escaping this reality and creating a better world full of love, joy, and happiness and also putting a smile on people’s faces. I hope you love cats and my cat art as much as I do and just feel a little bit happier looking at these illustrations. By the way, you can spot from one to twenty-four cats in these drawings.

You can find lots of my cat illustrations on my Facebook page: or Instagram.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1 Cats In A Garden With A Greenhouse

This garden gives shelter to 11 cats

#2 Cats In An Old Town

This medieval town became an amazing destination for 25 cats

#3 Cats In A Summer Garden Near A House

Exactly 21 cats are having a blast in this summer garden

#4 Cat On The Stairs In Fanjeux, France

This kitty is so lucky to live in such an ancient French town

#5 Cats In A Garden At The Sunset

Twenty-one kitties are enjoying the sunset in this cute fall garden

#6 Cats In The Mountains Enjoying The Sunset

Mountains become even more beautiful when there cats hanging out in them

#7 Cats In Giethoorn, The Netherlands

These 15 kitties love living in this cute tiny Dutch village

#8 Cats At A Restaurant, La Farigoulette, France

This charming French restaurant that I called ‘Le Petit Chat’ hosted 22 cats

#9 Cats In Gaudi Park, Barcelona, Spain

There are 24 cats hanging out in Gaudi park in Barcelona.

#10 A Cat In New York On The Empire State Building

Cat Kong is a typical view of New York

#11 Making A Wish Upon A Shooting Star

Stars and cats are beautiful!

