Hey Pandas, Who Have Told Ther Little Kids That Santa Isn’t Real, What Was Their Reaction? (Closed)

I’ve tried doing this..all she did was argue for his existence.
She is right :) I told my young cousin that Santa IS real, but not the way he might imagine. Then I went on telling him about the legend of saint Nicholas, who was a real person, a bishop who lived in the ancient city of Mira (today in Turkey), back in the 3rd century. And how he used to bring help and comfort to poor, vulnerable people (especially children) in the form of little gifts. How this became a tradition of offering and receiving gifts and spread over the world, overlapping with the Christmas holidays. (Actually, ethnologists believe that “Santa Claus” is derived from “Saint Niklaus”). How his life is a lesson of kindness and generosity for us all. And how Santa’s spirit will always be real, as long as there are good people in the world.
Wait Santa isn’t real!? AaAaaaRGH! WTH guys ur ruined the magic for me! WHY!? WHY!? I didn’t know that!! I still believed in Santa!!AAAAaAaAaaRGH! Just kidding I already know. Lmao get pranked. Merry Christmas!
I found out myself. Bout 12am 8 year old me went downstairs to get some snacks and found my mom placing about a dozen gifts under the tree.
My son figured it out on his own, but not by discovering us sneaking gifts or such. It just occurred to him one day that the whole idea is absurd, so he asked and we told him the truth. He shrugged it off and wasn’t upset. But later when people started getting him gifts “from Santa” or when family would ask things like “so what did Santa get you”, he’d be weirdly insulted, as if everyone was trying to fleece him.
I’d figured it out much the same as a child, but asked my older brother for verification instead. I continued pretending to believe for a couple years because I thought it would hurt my parents’ feelings, like I’d spoiled Christmas for them.
as someone who told multiple preschoolers and kindergarteners that santa wasn’t real (and got suspended for it) most of the time they will deny it and say that you are lying and when you drop the facts on them they usually cry for around 2 or 3 hours
