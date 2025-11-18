Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Random Childhood Memory You Can Think Of? (Closed)

We have all done some pretty random things when we were younger… what’s the funniest, most random, or just plain weirdest memory you have from when you were a child?
#1
Walking in on my aunt’s friends pet bobcat using the toilet.
#2
I had a random funny moment when my mom was pan frying hot dogs wieners, and they made a sort of screeching/squeaking noise when they were being cooked.
Me, somewhere around 4 years old, said “Mommy, the hotdogs are screaming!” We still have a good laugh about that one.
Another one, which made my mom question my sense of humour for the first time, was when she was reading a Reader’s Digest puzzle. The puzzle was “If you wish to make peace with the other tribe, you need to bury the …” The correct should have been hatchet, but 10 year old me said “Bodies” instead.
She both looked at me confused, but also laughed at the same time.
#3
I was just talking about this particular memory to a friend as the first time as a kid I realized adults could be stupid. So, I was about 6 or 7. I was with my mom and step father (ex now thankfully) at Rich and Rhoda, our neighbors home. They were drinking and talking, and I don’t remember how it started but the conversation turned racist. I said something along the lines of ‘we are all the same’. My now ex step father, Rich, and Rhoda had to set me straight. They were telling me all the myths about slavery. ‘It wasn’t as bad as people made it out to be’, 🙄because they were there apparently. ‘Black people are prone to violence’, the usual bigot rhetoric. Then they told me that ‘black and white people shouldn’t mix because it’s unfair to the child.’ I remember asking how so and they said ‘because that mixed child won’t know what he is’. 😕What?? I thought they sucked before, but that last comment is when I remember thinking ‘oh adults can be stupid!’ Like the kid would grow up thinking ‘am I black, white, a dragon? What am I?!’ They were awful people.
Just want to add my mother was never racist. She was just stuck in a bad situation. Eventually she left him and we moved on. She’s been happily married for 12 years to a wonderful man who treats her well. He’s also black. Rich and Rhoda would not approve!
#4
The spring break in fifth grade when my teacher let me take home the empty practice bomb he had in the classroom(only weighed 15-20 pounds). I carried that thing all the way home and remember the look of wtf on my moms face.
#5
Being playfully chased around the house by my mother, encouraging me to try pickled beets😂 She never made us, but she certainly paid the food a LOT of compliments
#6
I clearly rember watch a Foo Fighters music video when my moms younger brother was in town. THey were talking about how weird the band name was, and he said “Yeah they probably didnt expect to get so big, and now they are like” then I watch him get in a really dramatic position and shouts out “WE ARE THE FOO FIGHTERS! WE FIGHT DA FOO”
It makes me smile just thinking about it…and I believe the living room walls were bright teal at the time too
#7
We used to spend a lot of summer evenings when I was around 7-9 up in a quince tree in my parents’ garden, with two other neighbor girls telling made up ghost stories. We had special branches we sat on (called them boxes, like at the theater), the higher ones were the most sought after. The younger girl was most often afraid to climb down and go home after that, and we had to walk her to the door (which was in view, we had a common yard). Repet the next day. We did develop quite the imagination…
#8
Winter, 1969 I’m 7.
My uncle & aunt are sitting in the back seat and I’m in the middle up front with my parents headed to a casino.
All 4 were smoking and wouldn’t roll the windows down because it was cold outside.
#9
I was about 2 (Yup, already had a long term memory back then.) and a song that also played during the end credits of a tv show from my home country came from the radio. I told mom: It’s that song! She had no idea what i was talking about.
#10
When I was really young, probably before I was 4, the TV would ran out its course during the day and I loved to watch the barcodes coming on after a show – I didn’t watch the show, I was only there for the music afterwards. Once the music started, the barcodes would disappear and a real train would be followed by a camera; the music was “A Summer Place”. Totally awesome. My mother thought I was weird. I still love that song.
#11
I remember when my parents told my older brother and i (i was 8 at the time, he was 11) that we were gonna have a younger sibling and they did a little gender reveal where my mum sent a gif of a pink balloon saying ‘its a girl!’ on it.
I was ecstatic, practically screaming about how excited i was while my brother stood in the corner, annoyed and rolling his eyes. we then got lollipops and he stole mine out of frustration.
to this day he will always love our little sister more than anything, he would take a bullet for her, so would i, but he usually hates everyone.
#12
Sitting in the garden I spotted what I thought was a cotton wool ball stuck in the flowers, I poked it and a thousand teeny tiny spiders flew away on strands of thread. It’s one of my favourite memories 💕
