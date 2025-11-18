Hey Pandas, Who Do You Think Will Win The Euro Cup? (Closed)

I think… Portugal.

#1

Not England

#2

Portugal, but I do feel like France or Spain may have a shot as well.

#3

As a french i already had enough joy with my national team but if they win again it could be incredible for Didier Deschamps. Dude already won world cup as a player and as a coach and can do the same with Euro. Was really close in 2016 at home…
But i don’t think France can do it again. This team is really talented but can’t score without Mbappe.

