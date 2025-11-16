Hey Pandas, Who Are Your Crushes? (Closed)

Don’t be shy, post your crushes here! They can be celebrities, or fictional! Even more interesting, post your more unconventional crushes here such as those who fit into the “ugly hot” category.
No posting of NSFW stuff (fantasies or experiences). Let’s keep it PG, lads.
#1
Chandler Bing.
Aside from Phoebe, he is the most authentic of the friends cast, is absolutely hilarious, and cares for everyone else. The way he looks at Monica is a treasure, how he cares for Joey and tried to look out for him (like inventing “cups” so he can give Joey money is not only cute but heartwarming) and if I can find a guy like that, I am never letting him go.
#2
Jinxiecat. But I havent seen her on lately. Im starting to worry.
