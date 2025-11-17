Hey Pandas, Who Are Some People We Shouldn’t Idolise?

Who are people that society and media like films want you to get behind and support, but who are really the bad guys and villains in reality?
#1
Politicians. (COUGH COUGH MAGA CULT GOUGH COUGH)
#2
The rich and powerful. They are lazy pigs that only want to get more rich and powerful, without caring about the consequenses.
#3
College sports coaches. In some states they’re the highest paid public official. That’s just wrong.
#4
J. K. Rowling. not anymore anyway
#5
Andrew Tate. I hate that son of batch
#6
That’s a long list.
Politicians
Celebrities
Billionaires
On the fictional side:
Dexter
Hannibal Lector
Jason, Freddy, and all the other murderers from horror movies.
The Punisher
Walter White
#7
Elon musk anybody see what he named his kid
#8
Hitler (a TikTokker claimed to be the reincarnation of him)
Serial killers like Ted Bundy and Jeff Dahmer. (Again some tiktokkers have gone as far as idolizing these individuals and getting tattoos of them)
#9
I would say the pirates in any pirate film first. They’re not heroic characters going for freedom. Pirates were murderers, rapists and thieves. I’d also add the Joker, especially Joequin Phoenix. Do we need reminding that he is a criminal? And then there’s Scarface.
#10
News for example, believing everything is true. This one I hate for reasons but the stereotype about cops shooting instantly seems to have come from news. Sure they may but I also see something in their hand as well from the video footage. Now don’t get me wrong there are some bad cops but most of them aren’t.
#11
The guys in the first Fast and the Furious film/ We meet them stealing from trucks, making them thieves, and a trucker shoots at them to defend, you know, his stuff. We’re meant to support them.
In other film they drag a huge safe through I think Rio and do huge damage to everything but it’s OK because they’re heroes. The same thieves.
#12
I was hoping to keep the answers here ‘Which movie heroes are really actually criminals?’ But Bored Panda edited my question. Movie protagonists that are actually jerks/villians/thieves etc.
#13
Donald Trump…Do Not idolize this man
#14
People who pretend that they’re the opposite sex
Follow Us