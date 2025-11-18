Hey Pandas, Which Serial Killer Shocked And Appalled You The Most?

As above. For me it is Albert Fish, he literally ate children.
#1
I’m not a true crime fan, but occasionally I make google searches I shouldn’t so, Jeffery Dahmer lives in my head rent free, Idk why so many people seem to feel bad for him, he was a terrible human being.
#2
i agree, albert fish is an incredibly bad one.
i’ve seen a retyped note online that he has sent to the parents of one of his victims. it was very detailed, gruesome, and sad.
i feel incredibly sad for the kids that were his victims
#3
Me too Nathaniel. Albert Fish is definitely the worst of the worst in my opinion. Albert Fish was a sado-masochistic serial killer in the 1920s who raped, killed, and ate children. He was convicted of the rape and murder of 10 children, boasted that he killed around 100 children. He said he ‘had children in every state’. As if that’s not bad enough, he also sent letters to the victims parents telling them what he did to their children. That ‘they were delicious’. F**king sadistic! Not related to the murders, but x-rays showed he inserted something like 30 needles into his pelvis. This innocuous looking guy was truly a monster at his core.
#4
I would agree and say Albert Fish. Don’t google him unless you don’t mind a few nights without sleep.
#5
Lucy Letby
I don’t know many serial killers my best friend is obsessed with serial killers always reading books and listening to podcasts about them but not my thing.
#6
HH Holmes is probably the worst even he knows what he done is wrong when he said that the devil is inside him.
#7
Mine isn’t the killers name, but the victims name. Her name is Junko Furuta. What she went through is one of the single most horrifying accounts of torture and murder you’ll ever read about.
#8
