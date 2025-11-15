Hey Pandas, Which Fictional Character Would Be The Most Exciting To Meet In Real Life? (Closed)

Share down below!
For me Percy Jackson.
bucky barnes/winter soldier from marvel cuz well hes just epic
Baby Yoda
my girlfriend…
I think meeting Annabeth Chase would be the best thing ever, also if anyone’s ever read the Magnus Chase series, I think meeting Blitzen would be freaking awesome (or maybe Hearthstone)
I’d ask for Jesus! If no one comes, He was not fiction. I’ll never stop wondering if He did walk this Earth (God or not).
I would love to meet the 7 and Nico from Percy Jackson. Also Janner Kalmar and Lili from the Wingfeather saga!
Probably harry potter…..
I wanted to say Hermione Granger, but you know, the whole trio would be real cool! Oh and not to forget : Neville!!
Mandolorian for sure
Primrose Everdeen.She would be great to all to during quarantine.
Bruce Wayne aka Batman
mr. tumnus
Darkstalker.
Dragon? Holy bees.
Large dragon? Holier bees.
Magic dragon? Welcome to the church of bees.
Thor, Marvel Version. One, I like mead and he likes mead. Two, I’d have someone to go to the axe throwing bar that just opened. And three, workout buddy!
Any Marvel or PJO or Harry Potter Character
I’d specifically loveeee to meet every marvel character, the Golden(Harry, Ron, Hermione ) and Silver trio(Ginny, Neville, Luna), and the 7 + Nico, Reyna, Alex Fierro and Sam Al-Abbas IDK I’d love to meet everyone!❤️❤️❤️
Hange from Attack on Titan, cause she’s my spirit animal.
How about Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey?
Fatgum or hawks would be fun people to hang out with.
Deku from MHA; I lost most of my friends during quarantine and he’d befriend me regardless of my background. Everyone needs a person like Deku ^v^
angel dust from hazbin hotel
Killua from Hunter x Hunter! That would be awesome! Or maybe Alluka… Just have to make sure they don’t kill me 0-o
Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Lieutenant Data
heathcliff and catherine from wuthering heights so I could tell them to grow up! get over the teenage angst. and then hold up my hand (all sassy-like) and say “no drama-llamas here”.
Todoroki and Oikawa
Eleven from Stranger Things!!!!!!
Literally any Danganronpa Character. :)
Khal Drogo :D
My dad.
Any Mha character would be cool to meet.
Luna Lovegood! You can probably see why by my name lolllll
BOKUTO FROM HAIKYUU
Gumball from The Amazing World of Gumball. So I can learn his awesome-witty-sarcastic-comeback ways 🥸
Edward scissorhands.
Well, maybe Gandalf. Him or Hermione Granger because then she and my best friend and I could chat for hours about everything under the sun and I just adore Hermione.
SIREN HEAD!!!!!
I think he’s just lonely. :(
GROGUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU~
(◕‿◕✿)
Peter Pan or my parents
Four and X
Miraculous Ladybug !!! Like who else well I got more but her cause she is amazing and cat noir omg I need them to get together, I just keep suffering get luka out the picture sorry but I don’t need Marinette and luka to be together but yeah it would be exciting to met Miraculous Ladybug.
sybil vimes!
Ennard Because Ennard is the best
andd Micheal Afton :D
nanny ogg. a one woman party !!!
Harry Potter. If I met him I would have a heart attack, die, and go to heaven but…it would be worth it
the doctor.. preferably 9, 10 or 12
Solangelo from the Percy Jackson books!!!
Any character from The Clockwork Dynasty (except for Leizu, Talus, or Huangdi )
I would say Day, Eden, or June from the Legend series.
Momiji sohma from fruits basket he seems really fun
granny weatherwax
Phoenix Wright. He’d probably be really nice and work in the Supreme Court or something.
Tomura Shigaraki! In my opinion he is the greatest villain ever to exist. I would just follow him everywhere and make him take his mask off so I can watch him smile.
megumin (konosuba), because explosions are fun
Probably the person my profile is based off of. Idk why, he just seems like a good drinking partner.
(Any guesses?)
Godot! To ask him where he’s been! If he doesn’t show up: Zaphod Beeblebrox (book version).
There’s many more I’d like to meet but who probably wouldn’t be very exciting unless they were meeting you for a reason, like DEATH or dr. Ian Malcolm or Hamlet or the Doctor.
Wolf from Stephen King & Peter Straub’s The Talisman. I cried when he died.
Agatha Heterodyne, Girl Genus
Never or Tanith from Skulduggery Pleasant, Manon Blackbeak from Throne of Glass, or literally anyone from the Riordanverse.
Definitely Holden Caulfield
Alya Cesare from Miracules Ladybug because according to three of my friends I am her irl
Saltheart Foamfollower!
The Toxic Avenger
Hinata Shoyo (from Haikyuu!!) anyday. Could really use some tips on how to get to that GODLY level of motivation and passion.
John Taylor, a private investigator on the Nightside (from a series of the same name by Simon R. Green), who has a special sixth sense to find things and people. Especially when they don´t want to be found. Because I lost man Fs I need help locating.
Hinata-haikyuu
Yuri-vbc
Kageyama-haikyuu
Tsukishima-haikyuu
Yamagunchi-haikyuu
Levi-AOT
Denki-MHA
Jiro-MHA
Katsuki-MHA
Deku-MHA
Todoroki-MHA
Atsumu-MHA
Aunt Jackie from tiktok
Mr. Darcy, Nickie Ferrante, or Dracula.
Eve Dallas from the In Death series by JD Robb
Martin Riggs from Lethal Weapon
Jack Frost!!!! I mean just look at that gorgeous face!
miss havisham
uriah heep (literary character, not music band)
captain carrot of the city night watch
