Hey Pandas, Which Fictional Character Would Be The Most Exciting To Meet In Real Life? (Closed)

Share down below!

#1

For me Percy Jackson.

#2

bucky barnes/winter soldier from marvel cuz well hes just epic

#3

Baby Yoda

#4

my girlfriend…

#5

I think meeting Annabeth Chase would be the best thing ever, also if anyone’s ever read the Magnus Chase series, I think meeting Blitzen would be freaking awesome (or maybe Hearthstone)

#6

I’d ask for Jesus! If no one comes, He was not fiction. I’ll never stop wondering if He did walk this Earth (God or not).

#7

I would love to meet the 7 and Nico from Percy Jackson. Also Janner Kalmar and Lili from the Wingfeather saga!

#8

Probably harry potter…..

#9

I wanted to say Hermione Granger, but you know, the whole trio would be real cool! Oh and not to forget : Neville!!

#10

Mandolorian for sure

#11

Primrose Everdeen.She would be great to all to during quarantine.

#12

Bruce Wayne aka Batman

#13

mr. tumnus

#14

Darkstalker.
Dragon? Holy bees.
Large dragon? Holier bees.
Magic dragon? Welcome to the church of bees.

#15

Thor, Marvel Version. One, I like mead and he likes mead. Two, I’d have someone to go to the axe throwing bar that just opened. And three, workout buddy!

#16

Any Marvel or PJO or Harry Potter Character
I’d specifically loveeee to meet every marvel character, the Golden(Harry, Ron, Hermione ) and Silver trio(Ginny, Neville, Luna), and the 7 + Nico, Reyna, Alex Fierro and Sam Al-Abbas IDK I’d love to meet everyone!❤️❤️❤️

#17

Hange from Attack on Titan, cause she’s my spirit animal.

#18

How about Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey?

#19

Fatgum or hawks would be fun people to hang out with.

#20

Deku from MHA; I lost most of my friends during quarantine and he’d befriend me regardless of my background. Everyone needs a person like Deku ^v^

#21

angel dust from hazbin hotel

#22

Killua from Hunter x Hunter! That would be awesome! Or maybe Alluka… Just have to make sure they don’t kill me 0-o

#23

Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Lieutenant Data

#24

heathcliff and catherine from wuthering heights so I could tell them to grow up! get over the teenage angst. and then hold up my hand (all sassy-like) and say “no drama-llamas here”.

#25

Todoroki and Oikawa

#26

Eleven from Stranger Things!!!!!!

#27

Literally any Danganronpa Character. :)

#28

Khal Drogo :D

#29

My dad.

#30

Any Mha character would be cool to meet.

#31

Luna Lovegood! You can probably see why by my name lolllll

#32

BOKUTO FROM HAIKYUU

#33

Gumball from The Amazing World of Gumball. So I can learn his awesome-witty-sarcastic-comeback ways 🥸

#34

Edward scissorhands.

#35

Well, maybe Gandalf. Him or Hermione Granger because then she and my best friend and I could chat for hours about everything under the sun and I just adore Hermione.

#36

SIREN HEAD!!!!!

I think he’s just lonely. :(

#37

GROGUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU~

(◕‿◕✿)

#38

Peter Pan or my parents

#39

Four and X

#40

Miraculous Ladybug !!! Like who else well I got more but her cause she is amazing and cat noir omg I need them to get together, I just keep suffering get luka out the picture sorry but I don’t need Marinette and luka to be together but yeah it would be exciting to met Miraculous Ladybug.

#41

sybil vimes!

#42

Ennard Because Ennard is the best
andd Micheal Afton :D

#43

nanny ogg. a one woman party !!!

#44

Harry Potter. If I met him I would have a heart attack, die, and go to heaven but…it would be worth it

#45

the doctor.. preferably 9, 10 or 12

#46

Solangelo from the Percy Jackson books!!!

#47

Any character from The Clockwork Dynasty (except for Leizu, Talus, or Huangdi )

#48

I would say Day, Eden, or June from the Legend series.

#49

Momiji sohma from fruits basket he seems really fun

#50

granny weatherwax

#51

Phoenix Wright. He’d probably be really nice and work in the Supreme Court or something.

#52

Tomura Shigaraki! In my opinion he is the greatest villain ever to exist. I would just follow him everywhere and make him take his mask off so I can watch him smile.

#53

megumin (konosuba), because explosions are fun

#54

Probably the person my profile is based off of. Idk why, he just seems like a good drinking partner.

(Any guesses?)

#55

Godot! To ask him where he’s been! If he doesn’t show up: Zaphod Beeblebrox (book version).
There’s many more I’d like to meet but who probably wouldn’t be very exciting unless they were meeting you for a reason, like DEATH or dr. Ian Malcolm or Hamlet or the Doctor.

#56

Wolf from Stephen King & Peter Straub’s The Talisman. I cried when he died.

#57

Agatha Heterodyne, Girl Genus

#58

Never or Tanith from Skulduggery Pleasant, Manon Blackbeak from Throne of Glass, or literally anyone from the Riordanverse.

#59

Definitely Holden Caulfield

#60

Alya Cesare from Miracules Ladybug because according to three of my friends I am her irl

#61

Saltheart Foamfollower!

#62

The Toxic Avenger

#63

Hinata Shoyo (from Haikyuu!!) anyday. Could really use some tips on how to get to that GODLY level of motivation and passion.

#64

John Taylor, a private investigator on the Nightside (from a series of the same name by Simon R. Green), who has a special sixth sense to find things and people. Especially when they don´t want to be found. Because I lost man Fs I need help locating.

#65

Hinata-haikyuu
Yuri-vbc
Kageyama-haikyuu
Tsukishima-haikyuu
Yamagunchi-haikyuu
Levi-AOT
Denki-MHA
Jiro-MHA
Katsuki-MHA
Deku-MHA
Todoroki-MHA
Atsumu-MHA

#66

Aunt Jackie from tiktok

#67

Mr. Darcy, Nickie Ferrante, or Dracula.

#68

Eve Dallas from the In Death series by JD Robb

#69

Martin Riggs from Lethal Weapon

#70

Jack Frost!!!! I mean just look at that gorgeous face!

#71

miss havisham

#72

uriah heep (literary character, not music band)

#73

captain carrot of the city night watch

