Hey Pandas, Which Artist Performed Your Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show Of All Time? (Closed)

What was the highlight of the show – the spectacular entrance, amazing choreography, or surprise guest stars?
Prince! His performance under a tropical storm took perfection to a brand new level!
Talking about the ones I enjoyed the most alone from the musical aspect:
Michael Jackson at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 or Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.
Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige in 2022 and Rhianna last year :)
Mind you my family doesn’t watch sports and 2022 was the first time I actually decided to stay in the room while it was on, my parents only watch it for the commercials and I watch it for the halftime
Springsteen,Tom Petty & Heartbreakers, Paul McCartney, The Who, The Rolling Stones
Dre, Snoop, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem 2022 Super Bowl
Well it wasn’t halftime but I remember watching Whitney Houston sing the national anthem when I was a kid and being absolutely blown away!
Not the Superbowl, but the AFL grand final half time had G Flip last year!
Katy Perry. Loved the animatronic lion. “Left shark” is a legend!
Not the group at the Super Bowl I went to…Up With People, SB XX
Madonna , everyone was not expecting her to bring it and she was great
Beyoncé. 100%. Choreography was amazing. AND A DESTINY’S CHILD REUNION?? EEEEEEEEE
Chris Stapleton. Period.
