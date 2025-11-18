Hey Pandas, Which Artist Performed Your Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show Of All Time? (Closed)

by

What was the highlight of the show – the spectacular entrance, amazing choreography, or surprise guest stars?

#1

Prince! His performance under a tropical storm took perfection to a brand new level!

#2

Talking about the ones I enjoyed the most alone from the musical aspect:

Michael Jackson at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 or Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

#3

Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige in 2022 and Rhianna last year :)

Mind you my family doesn’t watch sports and 2022 was the first time I actually decided to stay in the room while it was on, my parents only watch it for the commercials and I watch it for the halftime

#4

Springsteen,Tom Petty & Heartbreakers, Paul McCartney, The Who, The Rolling Stones

#5

Dre, Snoop, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem 2022 Super Bowl

#6

Well it wasn’t halftime but I remember watching Whitney Houston sing the national anthem when I was a kid and being absolutely blown away!

#7

Not the Superbowl, but the AFL grand final half time had G Flip last year!

#8

Katy Perry. Loved the animatronic lion. “Left shark” is a legend!

#9

Not the group at the Super Bowl I went to…Up With People, SB XX

#10

Madonna , everyone was not expecting her to bring it and she was great

#11

Beyoncé. 100%. Choreography was amazing. AND A DESTINY’S CHILD REUNION?? EEEEEEEEE

#12

Chris Stapleton. Period.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Breaking My OCD Habits With Charcoal
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Quarter Mile Of Mirror Poles Reflect The Sunsets And The Changing Tides
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Viral Video Gives ‘Space Jam’ The Anime Sequel Fans Deserve
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2018
50 Amusing Pics That Show Different Countries Around The World Have Their Own Kinds Of “Pigeons”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Bob’s Burgers Releases a Short Video about Quarantine
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2020
Why Dan Humphrey Was the Worst Character on Gossip Girl
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.