This Dog Was Found Extremely Malnourished, A Few Months Later He’s Unrecognizable As He Recovers And Then Finds A Forever Home

Without a doubt, one’s dog is certainly the best of friends that you can have. However, as we are continuously exposed to a lot of dog stories on social media, some of them tend to be rather sad, especially the ones revolving around homeless dogs. Thankfully, most of these stories do get a happy ending with the poor pups getting adopted after all of their struggles.

Today, we’d love to share with you the story of Coco who is a charming little dog who unfortunately fell into the hands of bad people.

More info: Facebook

Meet Coco, a dog who was neglected and abandoned on a river bank

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

It is speculated that Coco was either terribly mistreated by the community or by his so-called “owners” who had just left him to starve

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Coco was terribly malnourished to the point where one could see his bones poking through the skin

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Coco’s body was extremely thin, it was evident that he hadn’t eaten in a long time as he fought to survive

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

The dog was covered with fleas and other parasites on top of being extremely weak physically

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Luckily enough, Coco was spotted by kind strangers and was then taken to the DELKA Veterinary Hospital in Nuevo León, Mexico where he made a full recovery

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

As Coco made a slow recovery, he was surrounded by kind people who did their best to help him adapt and feel less scared around strangers

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Within a month, the change was noticeable

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Soon enough, the dog was adopted by one of the people who helped him with his recovery journey

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Right now, Coco has a big family

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Though Coco is pretty much healthy, he still has to take certain shots to help with the fungal infection he has

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Despite all of that, he seems very happy in his new home

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

In the end, Coco even joined an athletic dogs group to always stay in shape as he enjoys making new and happy memories with his family

Image credits: DELKA-Hospital-Veterinario

Patrick Penrose
