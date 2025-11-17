Hey Pandas, Where In The World Are You, And What Is The Date And Time?

Share where in the world you are, along with the date and time.
#1
In Bangalore, Karnataka, India and the time is 3:18 pm 8 June
#2
on my chair, at 9:39 a.m. 6/8/2023 in texas
#3
North Carolina, USA. The time is 5:50 AM EST. The weather is 58 degrees F, with a slight chance of rain. It is Thursday, June 8th. :)))
#4
Ilchester, Maryland, USA. It’s June 8, 6:00 AM. Today’s another hazy day here bc of the Canadian fires :(
#5
Bradford, UK and it’s 3:16PM
#6
california, 8:26 am, 6/8
#7
I’m in Kent also known as The Garden of England. And it is 16.36pm, on the 8th June. It is a lovely sunny day but a bit windy.
Hope you’re all having a lovely day.
#8
Seattle, it’s June 8, 8 44 AM.
#9
north texas, june 8 6:37 pm
#10
north texas, june 8 6:37 pm
#11
9 June 2023, 11:42 AM. Singapore.
#12
I’m in Victoria, Australia and it’s 7.05 on Thursday the 8th of June
#13
North Carolina, USA. 8:43 AM.
#14
I’m in Georgia, USA, and it is 8:48 am on thursday, June 8th
#15
Copernican system, Earth, North America, at 8:29 am local time
#16
I’m in Maryland, U.S.A. The time is 11:11(make a wish) am, and it is Thursday, June 8th. :)
#17
I’m in Hamilton, Bermuda, June 9th 12:09am.
Sighhh, guess I’ll share again. I’m in Milky Way, Earth. The time is “Chaos O’clock” and we are currently in the season of discord.
Okay, being serious now. I’m in CA, beeswax, and at the time of posting this it is Thursday, June 8, and the time is 9:33. Oop just turned 9:34. Pacific Time
#20
Finland! its 14:40 and im sitting behind a computer at work hoping i dont get customers. There is a anime happening and a rock festival in my city this weekend (all the Finns know where I exist now(i hate it here so say exist and not live)) so im just watching all the happy differently dressed people walk by.
#21
I’m in Pennsylvania, in the United States. It’s June 8th at 11:09 am
#22
Eads, TN, and the time is 10:59 am
#23
i’m in north texas (yee haw) and it’s 3:26 pm on June 8th and I’m in pain rn cuz sore throat
#24
Washington, USA, June 8th and 2:13 PM
#25
UK. 8th of June 10:36pm
#26
South Australia….7.06 am, 9th June….
#27
7:28 EDT June 8 2023 Orlando FL
#28
Rehoboth Beach, DE
June 8, 2023
8:52 p.m.
#29
La commune de Moret, Loing et Orvanne 09 juin 2023, 17h44
#30
Near Austin, Texas, in my little blue house, behind my 6 foot tall blue fence, drinking coffee and looking at BP. It is 11:56 AM on June 9, 2023. Can’t decide what to have for breakfast.
#31
Guatemala City, Guatemala 06/09/2023 11:00 AM. :)
#32
Springfield, Pennsylvania, USA! Today is June 9, 2023, and it is now 3:40 PM! HELLO EVERYONE!
#33
South Africa, 19 June 2023
#34
Australia, Melbourne
19 of June
10:13pm
#35
I wanna go back to 2017 when my biggest concern was getting my hands on a fidget spinner, Bug right now Im in Pennsylvania, USA. It is 9:25 Am for me.
#36
Vancouver island, Canada 🇨🇦 its June 10, 12:29 pm
#37
Houston, Texas, US, it’s 8:30 pm on June 10, and I’m kinda sunburned.
#38
Intersection of Time and Space
#39
South Island of New Zealand 11/06 6.37pm
#40
I’m in Baltimore, Maryland, And its 1:13 pm June 12th
#41
Yay for Tacoma June 12 at 11:40 am
#42
I’m a little bit late, but I’m at school in Western Australia at 7:53 AM on the 13th of June
#43
I’m in Auckland, New Zealand. 13 June. It was a beautiful sunny winter day here,. But now it’s 9.05 pm, 11 deg C out, and dark.
#44
South Africa, 16th June, 17:51
#45
In Quebec, Canada 🇨🇦. It’s June 19th, 6:19 am
#46
Cypress, TX (Houston area). June 20th 12:27 am
#47
Utah, United States June 8, 10:27 Pm
#48
In Yaounde, Cameroon and it’s 11:40 on the 20th June
#49
Santa Fe, NM and it is 8:08 pm
#50
Your mothers house
#51
Gloucestershire, on my sofa with coffee and a peanut butter cookie at 0856 BST 19 June. And in case any fellow Brits object to to the term, it’s definitely a cookie because I got the recipe from my friend in Illinois
#52
Perth, Western Australia. Monday 19/06/2023 5.17pm.
#53
In my bed in Valdivia, Chile, with a bad cold, a runny nose and unable to sleep at 5:49 a.m. 😩
#54
Akron, Ohio. U.S.A. Monday the 19th of June, 2023. The newest of our Federal Holiday’s. Celebrating, 2 years after Abraham Lincoln freed all of the black slaves, for the news to reach a group in Texas. Today being the TRUE emancipation!! The time is 5:52 am eastern daylight time.
#55
I live in a rural community out in the middle of nowhere in Ohio. Despite what the memes say, I promise it is normal here.
The time is 6:24 in the morning; I woke up early in anticipation of an acting class that starts at 9. I want to have time to prepare so I can get there by 8:45.
#56
Ozark Highlands, US @ 0615 on 19 June
#57
Vancouver Island, Canada, it’s June 19th, 9:58 am
#58
I’m currently in Zurich, Switzerland. It’s 13:04 on June 20th 2023.
#59
I’m in New York, trying to educate the indoctrinated teens who think men can have babies
