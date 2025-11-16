Hey Pandas, When Was The Time Someone You Knew Said Something That Offended You?

For example, someone I have known since the 1990s, work with, and consider a friend recently said something that will forever shade my feelings about her. After a long plane trip I was treating myself to a two hour deep Thai massage. When I mentioned it, she said, “She probably used to be a prostitute.”
I was (and still after a week, still am) shocked. The combination of casual racism and sexism just blew me away. I’ll never look at her or listen to her the same way again.
#1
In high school, I was told by my pastor that I was screwed and likely to stop following Jesus because my best friend used to be Catholic and three of my other close friends are LGBTQ+.
I left that church shortly after and found a new one.
#2
Being told someone understood the pain of military spouses waiting on deployed soldiers to come home, because they too were a spouse waiting for a homecoming of their partner…..from prison…..for attempted assault and robbery.
#3
So I already didn’t like this person and we basically have one straight person in the friend group and we were eating breakfast at school and this new kid who is just so annoying who’s gay makes fun of the straight kid who is my best friend for being straight like “ee brought the straight kid? No one likes straight people *think of the most ANNOYING laugh ever and put it here*” and he’s gay and it’s like if someone said this to you you would report them and get them expelled like wtf?? People in the LGBTQ+ community have fought so hard to get where we are today so don’t be rude to others who aren’t like you but still support you. Honestly everyone hates him except like 3 people so it doesn’t matter.
#4
My “friend ” called me a wigger. Because my dad’s white and my mum’s a…
She trailed off there when she realised what her next word was going to be. We had been friends for 7 years. We stopped being friends.
#5
my friend pointed me out in a crowd by saying ” She’s the little Jew over there.” it hurt.
#6
When I was figuring out who liked, me and my friends at lunch played truth or dare or something like that. Can’t remember exactly. At some point one of them tricked me into saying I liked myself because I wasn’t paying attention, and right after they said “Ha! Pansexual!”
I considered myself pans back then. I didn’t get insanely offended but still.
#7
My former best friend from work told me she thought I had a horrible marriage because she overheard a *private* conversation I was having with my husband. Really hard to accept that since she is twice divorced already. We cut ties when she transferred away from my branch.
#8
#9
People bully me ALL THE TIME for being short and some guy I didn’t even know yelled to me in the hall hey munchkin where’s the Yellow brick road.
I am LAUGHING MY A S S OFF
