“Smallest Girl Out Of All Of Us Volunteered To Be The Bait”: Employees Collect Evidence And Create A Plan To Get Rid Of Their Toxic Boss And Succeed

How you feel at work really depends on the people you are working with. If you get along, then a more boring job can seem less maddening. The most important person to get along with is probably your direct supervisor because they are the ones who have most power over you.
If the boss is making your life miserable and you find some like-minded colleagues, you’d be surprised how much power is actually in your possession. An example is Reddit user AradBBC who collected evidence with his colleagues against their horrible boss and it actually worked.
More info: Reddit
Reddit user shared the accomplishment of making their boss leave his job because he was a terrible person to work with
Image source: Joshua Santos (not the actual photo)
The boss would change his mind about booked vacations, would yell at the employees and never trusted the female employees to get the job done well
Image credits: AradBBC
The Original Poster (OP) worked as an accountant for a company with a terrible boss. AradBBC has quit the job, but what they would do was “a bunch of the regular boring stuff, preparing financial reports, contacting clients to make sure things are or were paid on time – pretty mundane,” as they revealed for Bored Panda.
They started looking for a new job before this story took place and left not long after. They were already experienced enough to get a higher-paying job in a higher position than entry level.
Image credits: AradBBC
AradBBC described their boss in the most terrible words because he was condescending, he yelled at his employees, sometimes for no reason at all, and his behavior overall could be called abusive. There were hints of misogyny as well because he never trusted the female employees to do the job correctly.
None of the employees in the department liked the boss even though he was good at his job and the last straw for the OP, which led them to create a revenge plan, was when the boss demanded that they come to work on their day off, which they had warned about in advance as it was their sister’s birthday.
The OP took the initiative to create a revenge plan after they got refused a day off on their sister’s birthday
Image credits: AradBBC
The department decided to take matters into their own hands and the 10 of them started collecting evidence against the boss and protocolling it to make a case of how he was violating their rights and wasn’t being reasonable.
To make it even more convincing, the workers came up with a plan to record their boss’ outburst in action. He would usually do this publicly within earshot of everyone, so it was an easy task and they didn’t even need to try much to provoke it.
They collected all the evidence they had into a document and created an opportunity for the boss to yell at one of the employees so they could film it
Image credits: AradBBC
There was a volunteer who sacrificed herself to be the bait. She was one of their youngest and smallest female employees who was doing it for the better good, to make the boss seem more evil.
The woman’s job was to make a small mistake in her paperwork, which would surely tick off the boss. As expected, he was furious. And gave the performance the department needed to attach as evidence to the report.
The whole company saw the document and after an investigation, the boss resigned, which didn’t change much because the new one was a jerk as well
Image credits: AradBBC
The employees sent the report to every person in the company, including the terrible boss and the CEO. They chose to do this on a Monday morning to reach the biggest audience possible and they quickly started hearing noises that indicated the boss was aware of the email.
As AradBBC explained, “a lot of the evidence we had was completely concrete and the video literally had his face in it” so the company had to start an investigation and as far as the OP knows, the boss wasn’t actually fired, but he resigned himself.
Seeing the whole thing was pretty satisfying as the former employee ended their story by saying that the expressions they saw on their boss’ face are what helps them sleep at night.
However, the satisfaction of getting justice makes the OP sleep better every night
Image credits: AradBBC
Image source: Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Poirrier (not the actual photo)
AradBBC imagines that the boss didn’t deny anything because the evidence was too convincing and if he did, they never heard about it. The department got a new boss who was an employee of the company, so he knew how the old boss had left the job, which still didn’t stop him from being quite a jerk himself.
The former employee called this achievement “the best cooperative effort [they] ever did” and it is quite impressive and inspiring that if enough people get involved, they can make a change and fight for a better working environment.
What did you think of the story? Do you think the employees had a good plan? Has anything similar ever happened in your workplace? Let us know in the comments!
The OP also added that the boss was getting a divorce while Redditors applauded the employees for showing they have the power
Follow Us