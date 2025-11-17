Hey Pandas, When Was The Last Time You Did Something Embarrassing? (Closed)

I’m sure all of us had our most embarrassing moments in our life.
#1
Mine was probably when i was in 3rd grade we were in the beach and i was feeling hungry so i went back to our “cottage” and ate foods a lot of them. Only to find out it wasn’t our cottage…it was someone else’s cottage..i ate a whole bucket of chicken and 5 cupcakes and 2 sodas… they were just looking at me so confused…then my cousin found me…
#2
I feel like just being alive is embarrassing enough
#3
I was at work and no customers were in, so I was goofing off and facetimed my 9 year-old friend to just chat for a second.
We were halfway through our conversation when a customer walked in. I panicked and muted myself, but forgot to mute him. So the customer walks up to the desk and my friend goes “What are you doing?!” really loudly.🤣
I hung up on him, but not before the customer smiles and goes “Are you watching YouTube back there?”
I was just praying my boss didn’t hear anything.😅
