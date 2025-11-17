Hey Pandas, When Was The Last Time You Did Something Embarrassing? (Closed)

by

I’m sure all of us had our most embarrassing moments in our life.

#1

Mine was probably when i was in 3rd grade we were in the beach and i was feeling hungry so i went back to our “cottage” and ate foods a lot of them. Only to find out it wasn’t our cottage…it was someone else’s cottage..i ate a whole bucket of chicken and 5 cupcakes and 2 sodas… they were just looking at me so confused…then my cousin found me…

#2

I feel like just being alive is embarrassing enough

#3

I was at work and no customers were in, so I was goofing off and facetimed my 9 year-old friend to just chat for a second.
We were halfway through our conversation when a customer walked in. I panicked and muted myself, but forgot to mute him. So the customer walks up to the desk and my friend goes “What are you doing?!” really loudly.🤣
I hung up on him, but not before the customer smiles and goes “Are you watching YouTube back there?”

I was just praying my boss didn’t hear anything.😅

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top TV Shows of 2013
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2013
Some People Started Filing Complaints About A Stray Kitty Roaming This Law Firm So They Hired Him
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Photos Of Two Radically Different Sisters And Their Homes Are Going Viral On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The First Steps Outside Of These Baby White Lions (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Teen Just Got Accepted To Yale After Writing About Papa John’s Pizza, And Their Response Is Brilliant
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Most Unpopular Opinion? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.