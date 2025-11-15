Hey Pandas, When Have You Strongly Felt Psychic? (Closed)

We have all felt it before. You feel like you know what’s going to happen next. You sense something bad. But when has it gotten so strong that you felt psychic?
The other night, I saw “Crazy, Stupid Love” for the first time. The whole movie I was humming that Spandau Ballet song, “True”. Immediately, it comes on in the movie. I also always know what my mother is saying before she says it.
I had a dream about a movie three years before it came out.
I can tell the time midsleep. The image just flashes. Sometimes it’s dead accurate. Like, my GF asked me what time it is, and I said it’s 8:42, and it was exactly 8:42.
It was realllllllllllly long time ago, like when I was 6 or so. It was really late at night, and I was watching tv alone. ( no this isn’t a scary story ) I was watching Disney XD, and suddenly a 20 second trailer of Spider Man into the spiderverse comes onto the screen, about 5 years before the movie was made! It had Miles, the white haired chick, the fat, pretty broke Spiderman, the pig, black and white man, everyone! It was just a normal trailer,and I never mentioned it to anybody! Its soooo weird.
I swear I had somehow learned about Covid more than a month before it was reported in the American media. I thought at the time this might be really bad and I began cutting my expenses, building up my food reserves and saving money. My town is kind a isolated and we had have shortages in the past following natural disasters. By march it became nearly impossible to find some food items as well as toilet paper. Then in late march I saw what was going on in the stock market and thought it would be a good idea to put buy some stocks. Within a month I had doubled my money. I also predicted that Biden would win the US election and that Trump would attempt to stay in the White House by sending his supports to fight for him. My next prediction is that Covid will last well into next year year but that things will return to relative normalcy by this winter.
I always get a gut feeling when my friends are about to arrive where I am. Its awesome!
When I was 10 I predicted that my Mom was pregnant and she was
I always know what my bestfriend is about to say. Also, my sister and I went to see “Christmas Carol” in a theatre. At the exact same time, we said “it smells like a museum in here” like what the heck
