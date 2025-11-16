I’ve Packed My Jewelry Into Roses And Sold Them In The Soviet Flower Market (14 Pics)

For this year’s Valentine’s day, my jewelry brand Soda Futura packed jewelry in limited velvet rose packaging. I thought that there is no better place to sell them than the soviet flower market in Vilnius, Lithuania.
So I’ve rented the smallest kiosk in the flower market, built my fake flower shop & tricked customers with the jewelry roses that never fade.
Firstly, I’ve packed my jewelry info rose packaging to make sure market sellers won’t understand what I am selling for real
Then I’ve rented the smallest empty kiosk in the flower market
A lot of pink paint was used to change the mood. A lot!
Some red silk to add some romantic vibes inside!
15 meters of pink neon light to make sure everyone see my kiosk from outside
I think everyone will notice now!
I’ve put some fake roses on the wall & to the pink vases too
You can pick the freshest one!
Prices written on a cartoon. Legit soviet market experience.
Some super expensive fake flowers to make sure my jewelry roses are much better!
My uniform is inspired by market sellers too! With a pink twist
Listening to Modern Talking love songs to set the mood inside the kiosk
The Big day is here! Ready to welcome customers and…
Surprise them with jewelry roses that will never fade!
