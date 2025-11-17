Hey Pandas, When Do You Feel Is The Right Time To Put Up Christmas Holiday Decorations? (Closed)

I see some are setting up the day after Halloween. Others begin right after Thanksgiving/Black Friday or some really procrastinate and start mid-December. Reply with what country you’re from.
#1
After Thanksgiving at the VERY earliest.
#2
23rd of December. Not before it. Not after it.
I agree its a little late but I think decoration would mean more if it stays only for a short time.
#3
Everyone is entitled to celebrate when it suits them, but I avoid all Christmas until after Thanksgiving dinner.
#4
I’m American. I start listening to Christmas music a few days before thanksgiving and decorating for Christmas in the 1st week of December
#5
Whenever you feel like it
#6
The day after Thanksgiving. We should remember to give thanks before we get caught up in the buying of presents. That’s my opinion but to each his own, celebrate it however you want.
#7
my family always puts up the tree and stuff exactly on Christmas eve, its a fun tradition and it means that the excitement for the actual Christmas day is still there without stressing for ages before that. Christmas is for relaxing :)
#8
I guess it depends on your view point.
Traditionally, Christmas begins with Advent, the 4th Sunday before Christmas (it’s the 3rd December this year). So that is when I put up “Christmas” decorations.
That being said, at this time of year, where I am the sun sets shortly after 4pm. So I need a bit of illumination!
I put up lights a week ago. I do make a point of not doing anything overtly “Christmas”, and refer to them as ‘winter lights’. I’ve currently got light up blossom trees, and a pastel coloured weeping willow.
This weekend I’ll put up the light up dogs, birds & fowl… Nothing that screams Christmas.
Over the coming weeks I’ll start creating a scene that will go from winter illumination, to full blown Christmas. Slowly adding snow, snowmen, my Aurora Borealis unicorn, and so on, until we the hit the baubles, elves, reindeer, and Santa.
#9
In my country ( Croatia) it’s traditional to put them up on Christmas Eve and they stay there until Epiphany ( 6th of January) and on the 7th carnival starts.
#10
Thanksgiving weekend at earliest, Thanksgiving marks the end of Fall/Autumn for me and Advent starts around that time too.
#11
The second November starts :)
Also, not everyone has the same thanksgiving date! Canadian thanksgiving is in early October
#12
beginning of december?
sorry i dont rlly celebrate christmas or thanksgiving heh (i’ve got my own cultural festivals to worrly about lol ;D )
but yeah i know some people that start celebrating christmas even before halloween. at least i know that you dont do that lol.
#13
If you’re someone who puts up a lot of lights on your house, do that pre thanksgiving. It’s a lot of work and you should do it before it gets too cold. We don’t really start other decorations until advent. I usually find and start practicing Christmas music in November so they’re ready to perform at concerts in December
#14
I like the 1st weekend of December but as soon is Christmas is over I want them gone!
#15
After Thanksgiving is when companies should advertise it, and then you should put it out on December 1st or later.
#16
Usually the first weekend in December.
#17
I always put up the decorations mid-November to end of November. Depending on the weather, the darkness and the mood.
Whenever the dark, foggy and rainy days getting more and more. And whenever people start having a worse and worse mood, then I put the decorations up. To cheer ourselves up. And hopefully others as well.
This year it was this weekend of the 18th/19th November. Had some rough few weeks and needed some good Christmas Cheer.
#18
End of November at the earliest. That includes stores. The exception is craft and DIY stores (JoAnn, Michael’s, Home Depot, etc) because people need time to get what they need for their projects.
#19
Friday after Thanksgiving. It has always been so. Lights can be installed outside prior because the weather is better but no turning them on until that Friday night. Also December 31st is the last night the lights are on. Inside decorations are back in storage by the first weekend in January.
#20
Nov 29
