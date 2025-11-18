Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize You Were LGBTQ, And What’s Your Gender Identity Or Alignment? (Closed)

When and how did you realize you were LGBTQ, and what’s your gender identity or alignment?

I knew I wasn’t exactly straight when I was the only girl in my class who didn’t have a crush on this one particular guy, and when I watched Hazbin Hotel I immediately went “…oh. I’m ace. That explains so much.” (That’s one of the reasons Alastor’s my favourite character lol)

I was in the shower thinking about my best friend, and suddenly I was like oh sh*t that’s not a friend crush that’s a crush crush and the suddenly I was a lesbian

We were looking at photos of the men’s and woman’s anatomy, and I was noticing that I couldn’t stop looking at the man’s, and at that point I realized; Ob, s**t, I’m gay.

Parents do not approve

i had watched jaiden animations video about her being aroace and was looking more into the spectrum and found the terms demiromantic and demisexual and i said to myself “…that explains.. SO much”. this was about march 2023. in june 2023, i was going through the tumblr blog “color-drained-doodles” and one of the drawing was pride art and a character named scribbles was demiboy and i looked into it more and started to suspect that i was demiboy. i tried out some pronouns and found that i liked he/they/it the best. but i was not sure that i was demiboy until my sophmore year started in about august 2023. but i still told everyone that i was a girl since i was afraid of what they would think. but in january, i started to be more open about myself. and now i know that i’m demiromantic, demisexual, demiboy, (probably)gay, and frayplatonic. i still have a lot to learn though, but i’m excited to see what the future holds for me!

