Hey Pandas, What’s Your Worse Experience With Airbnb? (Closed)

by

Share your stories.

#1

I won’t even consider one after hearing my daughter’s experiences. Mostly about them being smelly, dirty and/or bugs. One was so bad they left and checked into a hotel. I also wouldn’t offer one for rent. Strangers in my house?! Guess I better put some marbles in the medicine chest over the bathroom sink.

#2

Oh my, it wasnt clean, had a REALLY strong smell of weed, there were random stains on the carpet, im not even gonna mention the kitchen, and the beds OH the beds…
Truly traumatizing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
