Hey Pandas, What’s Your Weakest Claim To Fame? (Closed)

Inspired by a Reddit thread I found from a couple years ago!
Mine is that my great aunt came in second on an episode of Jeopardy like 20 years ago lolll
My grandpa’s cousin is one of the medics for our state college football team. (American football, not to be confused with soccer)
I’m on the internet when you look up my primary school 😎
I once insulted a TV antiques expert during filming.
We were in this little antique shop and there were the three of the them; the star expert, the director and the camera person. I waited until they had finished filming before walking past and the expert thanked me. I said ‘No problem, it’s nice to see an expert at work’. Just as he was about to accept his praise, I added; ‘And by that I mean the camera operator’. We all had a chuckle and I walked off rather pleased with myself.
My 4th cousin was the youngest person on the Voice Australia.
My dad and mom have both written very obscure academic books. And my friends dad is a prominent math YouTuber.
There was an episode of Mythbusters filmed in my small town. I know the people that featured in it :)
I met The Fresh Beat Band (band from a late 2000s/early 2010s children’s show of the same name) twice while they were touring. They were pretty popular at the time (I mean, they were touring the whole country for goodness sakes) but now barely anybody seems to remember them. Some of their music randomly slaps for absolutely no reason and I miss them and wish they’d continued to be somewhat successful.
My son is pictured in our school district promotional advertising. He’s been on the cover of one of their magazines and specialty brochure.
