Hey Pandas, What’s Your “This-Can’t-Be-Happening” Moment? (Closed)

#1
Finding out I was pregnant the day after my 40th birthday after 10 years of infertility with my husband. She turns 1 on Wednesday and is absolutely amazing
#2
I was in band class and the lockdown alarm went off…
It was not a drill, and i spent my entire first block lying on the floor in the dark
#3
No one told me as a kid I would have to get up every morning and go to work. This is not what i signed up to when i did not choose to be born and i refuse to believe this is actually happening and how most people (me included) have to live our lives.
#4
On my 13th birthday, got pretty horrifically injured and I still have the scars and nerve damage from it. Thankfully my artery reattached and my tendon healed without snapping tho!! (Wrist injury)
#5
Friday night I had a dream my cello broke. Saturday night my dad drops the projector screen on my cello. It knocked out the bridge and took off two fine tuners, and the bridge come off broke 3 off the 4 strings. Needless to say I really hated everything right then. I took it to my teacher today and she says it’s fixable, but she’ll have to take it to the shop due to the fine tuners.
On the bright side we found my music folder that’s been MIA since the concert in May
#6
That wasn’t just a fart.
#7
Not mine, persay, but Lahaina burning down.
Terrible tragedy. It’s beyond belief and heartbreaking. 😔
#8
Hmmmm. I have a few but the best one is after 4 years of being told I’m 100% infertile due to PCOS; I lost weight, started exercising, eat healthy and drink plenty of water. Next ultrasound showed no cysts on my ovaries! And the next ultrasound after that? Doc says “You’ve got a baby in there!” ❤️❤️❤️.
#9
Seeing MCR live. It was absolutely unreal. Best night of my life.
#10
When I got a call from two of my friends saying that they needed to talk to me about something, and went on to reveal that one of my “friends” had been manipulating everyone else in the group to talk s**t about me and go behind mine and my friend’s (he’s the unofficial dad and general authority figure) backs to go talk to the second friend about it, and to try and make him look bad and me kicked out.
Thankfully they both called the “friend” out on their bull, and after pulling that thread, which somehow lead back to someone who got kicked out because the “friend” claimed they were toxic and manipulative, and we found out that they were the victim of the “friend”, not the other way around.
A month later, they’ve been banned from the server we all were in and that they moderated, and they’re out of our live for good. The other person who got villainized by them as well was reached out to, and brought back into the group with a s**t ton of apologies.
#11
March 2020…….
#12
When my online friend sent me texts about how they’d given up, and then a few minutes later they put up a post announcing their suicide plans.
That was nearly 3 months ago now. No messages since then so I have to assume the worst.
I think I’ve mostly healed from it thankfully. I say mostly because a few days ago I listened to a song that I’d sent to them and nearly started crying so…
#13
After 70 years in my CA hometown, I had to pick up and move across the country. Couldn’t believe it was happening all the time I was packing.
Doesn’t seem so bad a thing, but the fact that I knew almost everything and where it was and now I know nothing about anything still floors me. Not something I thought I’d have to do in retirement.
#14
About a month ago, my dad out of nowhere said that my best friend was coming over and she was about to move away. I sat there for a minute, crawled to my room, and sobbed for about half an hour, then finally got myself together about 5 minutes before she got there. Immediately after she left, I started crying again, and I have spent every night crying after bedtime for the last month.
#15
I disappeared and no one noticed. After a series of traumatic events, I fell into a deep depression. I reached out to my friends and family for help and I was ignored and dismissed. I deleted my social media, and abruptly moved 600 miles away without telling anyone.It’s been two years and no one has looked for me or tried to contact me. Nothing could have prepared me for the shock of realizing the connections I thought I had were one-sided or non-existent.
I eventually resumed contact with a small number of family members but my disappearance is never addressed.
#16
April Fools Day 2019, the world is shutting down for the plague and I’m hurrying to move out of an apartment with no place to move into yet. My LabraDoodle, Dexter (Snifferdoodle, Doodlesaurus Dex) has been sick for a couple days and I take him to the vet for a “Quality of Life” assessment. They explain he has an infection and a high fever and starts giving me costs for treatment options, none of which I can begin to come up in any legal way. After 10 years I make the difficult decision to have him put down. There’s a small part of my sense of humor that finds having something tragic happen on the same day that we celebrate humor somewhat fitting.
