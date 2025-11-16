Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Bizarre Favorite Animal? (Closed)

Share your strangest favorite animal and why you like them! Maybe you are not alone.
#1
Chital Deer! They keep their baby spots their whole life!
#2
A serval! It’s a cute little cat that looks like a mini cheetah with big ears!
#3
Red pandas.
#4
Moonrats! They look like a weird possum and when i heard about them when i was little i thought they lived on the moon 😅
#5
Styx Owl! Incredibly cool looking bird, it’s feathers look like devils horns and it’s eyes glow red.
#6
Quokka! They are native to Australia and are the friendliest animals ever. However, the mom will chuck her babies at potential danger to save herself so…
#7
Kangaroos. They just look wrong.
#8
dumbo squid i find them cute i love them and did a report on them in fourth grade. their so cute expeiccially the babues
#9
The Tibetan Fox. It’s so square
#10
The pink fairy armadillo! Those guys are so cute!
