Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Bizarre Favorite Animal? (Closed)

by

Share your strangest favorite animal and why you like them! Maybe you are not alone.

#1

Chital Deer! They keep their baby spots their whole life!

#2

A serval! It’s a cute little cat that looks like a mini cheetah with big ears!

#3

Red pandas.

#4

Moonrats! They look like a weird possum and when i heard about them when i was little i thought they lived on the moon 😅

#5

Styx Owl! Incredibly cool looking bird, it’s feathers look like devils horns and it’s eyes glow red.

#6

Quokka! They are native to Australia and are the friendliest animals ever. However, the mom will chuck her babies at potential danger to save herself so…

#7

Kangaroos. They just look wrong.

#8

dumbo squid i find them cute i love them and did a report on them in fourth grade. their so cute expeiccially the babues

#9

The Tibetan Fox. It’s so square

#10

The pink fairy armadillo! Those guys are so cute!

Patrick Penrose
