Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Attractive Feature? (Closed)

I created this one to try and inflate body positivity!

#1

It is simultaneously my most and least attractive feature depending who you ask. My hair. I have dreads and most people can not stand them but i love them and so do some rare gems!

#2

i have pretty vibrant green eyes and they have some yellow flecks in them. i get a lot of compliments about them, so my eyes! 💚

#3

Everything, I’m just insanely attractive at all times.❤

#4

I guess my hair as it’s kind of shiny at times and according to people it’s also soft and silky

#5

People say I have pretty hair. It’s really curly and thick and I bleached it this spring so it’s brown with blond highlights.
Curly hair can be such a pain, but I’ve learned to care for it and I love it!

#6

my eyes

