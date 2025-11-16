Hey Pandas, What’s Your Irrational Phobia? (Closed)

We’re all scared of something – in my case, it’s earrings (specifically, putting earrings in the ear) and tadpoles (josh those squiggly little things make me shiver!). What’s your Irrational Phobia that doesn’t make sense? Or, if you don’t have one, what’re you most afraid of?
#1
I am terrified of mushrooms
#2
Being in the ocean. I love looking over the water, just not going in it.
#3
noises such as slurping while eating food make me lose my appetite and i end up terrified for the rest if the night.
#4
Falling forward and knocking out my teeth and someone jumping into my car if doors aren’t locked.
#5
Cockroaches.
#6
Before I start I hope this doesn’t make anyone feel sad or mad. But my biggest fear is getting fat. I don’t know why but I am so so so scared of getting fat. I don’t know why.
#7
I scared of pigeons.
#8
I’m scared of valves (extremely huge size), industrial pipes and the sound of washing machine. I don’t wanna add more but I can…
#9
Submarines. They have no windows and go deep underwater, 2 things that terrify me
#10
I’m afraid of cranes. The birds not heavy machinery
#11
I am scared of fuzzy caterpillars…my skin crawling right now typing this
#12
There’s two for me:
– bicycles (had a bad accident around 4-5th grade)
– semi trucks
#13
Being late. I get sweaty hands, heart racing and nausea when I’m not at least an hour early.
#14
Old cartoons, not what they’re about just the art style. It makes me feel unsettled
#15
I’m a hypochondriac so when I hurt myself in any way or even hear/feel my neck crack I genuinely think I’m going to die or that I have a serious life threatening disease or something of the sort
#16
I’m creeped out by daddy long legs. I’m not scared of spiders just them. I mean the legs make me shiver
#17
Freaking mushrooms not even drug mushrooms just any
#18
Polystyrene. It’s more the sound it makes when it touches anything. I cannot go near packaging with polystyrene!
