14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

We all pay so much attention to keeping the rest of our home interior design on spot, but when it comes to the bathroom, a pretty shower mat or curtain seems to be enough for most of us. But these 14 beautiful bath design ideas we found might inspire to change things up in your bathroom as well!

For most of us (especially those of us who are not religious), the bathroom is the closest we will get to having an everyday ritual space. We use it to purify and beautify ourselves and to perform other health-related rituals. So doesn’t this room decor deserve the same sort of attention as a church, temple, or shrine?

Now scroll down below and check some of the creative designs that we’ve found. If you know of any cool bathroom ideas we might have missed, share them with us below!

Hammock-Like Bathtub

Designed by: Splinter Works

Ammonite Washbasin

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Designed by: HighTech Design

Moss Rug

Designed by: Nguyen La Chanh

See-Through Bathtub

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Designed by: Stern McCafferty | Image credits: hraggle

Patterned Sink

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Designed by: omvivo

Ship Shower Curtains

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Image credits: anthropologie.eu

Aquarium Sink

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Image credits: opulentitems.com

Bicycle Sink

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Designed by: Benjamin Bullins

Arctic Sink

Designed by: KO KO Architects

Yellow Submarine Bathroom

Image credits: Anthony Lindsey

Kub Basin

Designed by: Victor Vasilev

Glass Floor Bathroom

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Image credits: Hernandez Silva

Glass Bath

Designed by: Kirill Myagkov

Amethyst Sink

14 Brilliant Bathroom Design Ideas

Image credits: imgur.com

