Hey Pandas, What’s Your Funniest Nightmare? (Closed)

Tell me your funniest nightmare or dream that you’ve had!
#1
Once I dreamed that I was running away from someone in very tall grass, but then suddenly I flew away into a building–except I was flying like a chicken without wings, with my elbows bent, flapping furiously with my arms.
#2
I was on a motorcycle, in the middle of nowhere, when it turned into a motor home.
My dog was driving, in sunglasses, with false teeth in. My dad was in clothes he would never wear ( think Hawaiian shirt, shorts 3x too big, socks and flip flops) and really long hair. My boss appears out of the wardrobe in similar attire, with a pair of scissors, and mangles my dads hair. We are in an Asda car park, the street lamps go off, and I am now on a boat, about to hit a buoy. ( that nearly happened in real life though) I woke up. CRAZY DREAM 😂
#3
Not my ‘nightmare’ but my wife’s … My wife talks in her sleep and I understand most of what she says. Most of the time it’s just single words like “Noooooo!” or “Whaaaaat?”, but sometimes it’s whole sentences. The funniest one was when she screamed in the middle of the night: “No! Not the bunny rabbits!”. :D
#4
i dreamed that i was going to get a car out of a vending machine. As in, “Carvana.” I turned in my car and waited in line for a new one. but instead of a car, i got a disabled dog in a rolling cart.
#5
I once had a dream where I was hanging out with my friends, but a crazy chicken came into the room, and started pecking my friends, turning them into chickens too. At the end of my nightmare, they all came and pecked me.
#6
I had a dream the other night with an eerie tone. All I remember was I was trying to look up who ‘Victoria’ was….some bad person in history I guess. In my dream I looked up some information that stated she “provided her subjects gelatin until the winter”. It was supposed to be really ominous but I woke up laughing. Like…WTF?
#7
I got slaughtered by a flying carboard box through the bathroom ceiling’s air vent. Good times.
#8
You know when you were a kid and you used to put your arm inside a sock/pair of tights and make a mouth with your hand? When I was a kid I had a nightmare where I was being chased by hundreds of wooly sock snakes 🤣😂
Very funny now, but terrifying at the time!
#9
I was allowed onstage with a famous band in front of thousands of fans. I panicked because I only know 3 chords. I conveyed this to Bobby W., guitar player, and he said ” Just fake it, the audience won’t know the difference “
#10
Annabeth Chase got Nico Di Angelo pregnant. I’m still terrified.
#11
In my dream I was traveling in a monorail which hangs from the ceiling (Chiba Monorail, Japan) with my then girlfriend. This was around 2002 I think. Suddenly, a big noise and the trains starts to fall, but from a height 10 time the usual tracks. I look at her, tell her I love her and hug her tight. I could feel the train hit the ground and after that just dark for a while and then I finally wake up, very distressed with my heartbeat to the ceiling. And to think people say that usually you wake up when you fall on a nightmare, I just died!
Another one, after the 2011 March 3 earthquake in Japan (live in Chiba), aftershocks woke me up often. I am a single father and live with my son, who was 3 at that time. I had a nightmare where another earthquake hit us and when I look at the window, all the houses in the neighborhood where sliding right and left. Woke up very terrified.
#12
Had a nightmare, and at the scary part it zoomed out and I was watching it as a scary movie. I could hear my sister in the dream going “eeeeeeeeeee scary :(((” and then it ended. Just woke up laughing at how dumb it was
#13
Waking up……
#14
Chased by a giant bee. I was terrified of bees at the time, but looking back, it was hilarious.
#15
I guess, looking at it now, it’s kind of funny. So, in my dreams, if I’m in a fight, of course I’m going to win. Doing every martial arts move known to man and then some not even known. I remember when I was younger, I was in this aqueduct or something, emptied of course. It was like the near end of a movie where I had to fight the boss. Maaaaaaan, this dude was kicking my backside left and right! Every move I made, COUNTERED! Every step I made, COUNTERED! Before I knew it, KO! I woke up having to check myself b/c I thought I had got beaten irl. SMH
#16
When I was a kid I had a recurring nightmare for months. In the dream me and my mom would walk around town and this giant floating ball of spaghetti with a face would come out of my moms calf and float behind us taunting us. all its limbs would just wave around it while it followed us around harassing us. I always woke up terrified it was still there.
#17
If it was a nightmare it wouldn’t be funny
