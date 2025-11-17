Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Witnessed That Has Restored Your Faith In Humanity? (Closed)

I’ve been seeing a lot of posts on the internet about things that restored people’s faith in humanity, so I’m curious. What have you guys seen?
#1
My family moved from a very, very difficult area where there was a lot of social distrust and division. Not usually violence, but just a harsh environment to raise kids and make friends.
We came to the US with literally nothing…backpacks of clothes and school supplies. My dad didn’t have work because he wasn’t American and had to go through the immigration process first.
It was hard, but people were SO generous. They gave us furniture and dishes, gifted us food and helped us find a house to rent. Every time we needed something, someone would donate it or anonymous donations of money would show up. Every time.
They offered to let our Dad work for food instead of money so the government would except him. A local church gave him a future position so that his paperwork would go through faster because he would be a “religious non-profit worker.”
Of course we can see God’s hand through all of this, but it also restored my faith in humanity. Just the little things people did that made such and impact.
