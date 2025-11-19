“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

by

Getting a haircut can be an extremely exciting or nerve-racking experience. If you’ve been waiting for your appointment for months, you might be entering the salon confidently with an album full of inspiration photos on your phone. But if you’re going for a bold new look, you may be nervous about how it’ll turn out. Well, what’s the worst thing that can happen? Hair grows back!

In the meantime, however, you might find yourself being roasted online for taking a huge risk with your hairdo. That’s where the That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to finding the world’s wildest hairdos, so we’ve gathered some of their funniest pics down below. Keep reading to find a conversation with Lufuno Khumalo, Admin of the group, and be sure to upvote the hairstyles that you find particularly tragic!

#1

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: TdeyRubiio Alee

#2

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Yas Ara

#3 Dang Girl….. Where’d Ya Get Those Extensions Done 😂 Just So I Know Where To Not Go

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#4 No, Tf It’s Not Fine

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Jes Sica

#5 Just Saw This Video. The Dude Had This Happen Because Put A Home Depot Bag Over His Head

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Michaela VanDuesen

#6 This Aint It Dawg

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Miles Moody

#7 Never Lose Your Glasses Again

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Kiersten McCullough

#8

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#9 I Had Much Longer Hair. All I Asked For Was Some Layers And To Keep The Lenght As Much As Possible

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#10 The Photo We Showed The Stylist vs. What My Son Actually Got

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: JC Loya

#11 Just Gonna Leave This Here

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source:  Amanda Helena

#12 Sorry If You’re In Here, But It Ain’t It Sis

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Carly Jackson

#13

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Michelle Templin

#14 LOL

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Karissa Foren

#15

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#16 I Had My Hair Cut For My Birthday Not Too Long Ago, Got It “Layered”, Dyed And Styled

I decided to straighten it as I normally have it straightened daily and only style on occasions (hair dresser was aware…) anyways, I’ll just leave this one here (the after photo i had my hair up in halves as its thick)

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#17 A Girl I Went To Hair School With Posted This Client Pic

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#18 Yes, I Also Very Much Have Mixed Feelings About It

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Sati Davis

#19 My Boyfriend’s Bad Haircut From A While Back That Had Me Crying. The Girl Left A Giant Triangle In The Front Of His Head And Said “Alright! There Ya Go!

And took the cape off of him. Didn’t have the heart to tell her he hated it…left a $20 tip too lol

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source:  Cassie Wolfe

#20 I Mean, It’s Creative

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Mags Willis Olah

#21 I Refuse To Delete The Photo Of My First Ever Haircut And Color Because Gotta Stay Humble

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Kristen Barefoot

#22 Soooo, I Can’t Be The Only One That Finds This Dip Dye To Be A Little ✨off✨?

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#23

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#24

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Anon

#25 I Don’t Know Who Told Her These Extensions Were Blended But They’re Definitely A Hater

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Joanna Wetherbee

#26

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Raeonna Ross

#27 TikTok Sometimes Provide Blessings, Like This Poor Lady With Her Wedding Hair

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Adr Hero

#28 I Cannot Believe She Walked Down The Aisle Like That….poor Girl

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Hanah Rachel

#29 To Say I’m Not Happy Is A Understatement

My natural color was a golden blonde and recently my roots have been coming in darker and so I went to go get my hair done and get a balayage and this is how it turned out for over 200 dollars

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Haley Rae

#30 This Came Up In My Memories 😭😭😭 I Cried For Days Over This Hack Job! I Paid Someone Actual Money To Do That To Me

“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Image source: Lucille Marie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Young, Famous and African” Season 1 Review
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2022
I Create These Wildlife Portrait Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Witnessed That Has Restored Your Faith In Humanity? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Took Doggo School Pictures And These Are The Bloopers (So Far!)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Someone Asks Men Why They Don’t Want To Get Married, Gets 30 Honest Answers
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Street Artist Turns A Town Of 100 People Into Tourist Attraction By Painting Mural On Old 30m Silos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.