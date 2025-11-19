“That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming”: 30 Tragic Hairdos That Deserve To Be Roasted (New Pics)

Getting a haircut can be an extremely exciting or nerve-racking experience. If you’ve been waiting for your appointment for months, you might be entering the salon confidently with an album full of inspiration photos on your phone. But if you’re going for a bold new look, you may be nervous about how it’ll turn out. Well, what’s the worst thing that can happen? Hair grows back!
In the meantime, however, you might find yourself being roasted online for taking a huge risk with your hairdo. That’s where the That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to finding the world’s wildest hairdos, so we’ve gathered some of their funniest pics down below. Keep reading to find a conversation with Lufuno Khumalo, Admin of the group, and be sure to upvote the hairstyles that you find particularly tragic!
#1
Image source: TdeyRubiio Alee
#2
Image source: Yas Ara
#3 Dang Girl….. Where’d Ya Get Those Extensions Done 😂 Just So I Know Where To Not Go
Image source: anon
#4 No, Tf It’s Not Fine
Image source: Jes Sica
#5 Just Saw This Video. The Dude Had This Happen Because Put A Home Depot Bag Over His Head
Image source: Michaela VanDuesen
#6 This Aint It Dawg
Image source: Miles Moody
#7 Never Lose Your Glasses Again
Image source: Kiersten McCullough
#8
Image source: anon
#9 I Had Much Longer Hair. All I Asked For Was Some Layers And To Keep The Lenght As Much As Possible
Image source: anon
#10 The Photo We Showed The Stylist vs. What My Son Actually Got
Image source: JC Loya
#11 Just Gonna Leave This Here
Image source: Amanda Helena
#12 Sorry If You’re In Here, But It Ain’t It Sis
Image source: Carly Jackson
#13
Image source: Michelle Templin
#14 LOL
Image source: Karissa Foren
#15
Image source: anon
#16 I Had My Hair Cut For My Birthday Not Too Long Ago, Got It “Layered”, Dyed And Styled
I decided to straighten it as I normally have it straightened daily and only style on occasions (hair dresser was aware…) anyways, I’ll just leave this one here (the after photo i had my hair up in halves as its thick)
Image source: anon
#17 A Girl I Went To Hair School With Posted This Client Pic
Image source: anon
#18 Yes, I Also Very Much Have Mixed Feelings About It
Image source: Sati Davis
#19 My Boyfriend’s Bad Haircut From A While Back That Had Me Crying. The Girl Left A Giant Triangle In The Front Of His Head And Said “Alright! There Ya Go!
And took the cape off of him. Didn’t have the heart to tell her he hated it…left a $20 tip too lol
Image source: Cassie Wolfe
#20 I Mean, It’s Creative
Image source: Mags Willis Olah
#21 I Refuse To Delete The Photo Of My First Ever Haircut And Color Because Gotta Stay Humble
Image source: Kristen Barefoot
#22 Soooo, I Can’t Be The Only One That Finds This Dip Dye To Be A Little ✨off✨?
Image source: anon
#23
Image source: anon
#24
Image source: Anon
#25 I Don’t Know Who Told Her These Extensions Were Blended But They’re Definitely A Hater
Image source: Joanna Wetherbee
#26
Image source: Raeonna Ross
#27 TikTok Sometimes Provide Blessings, Like This Poor Lady With Her Wedding Hair
Image source: Adr Hero
#28 I Cannot Believe She Walked Down The Aisle Like That….poor Girl
Image source: Hanah Rachel
#29 To Say I’m Not Happy Is A Understatement
My natural color was a golden blonde and recently my roots have been coming in darker and so I went to go get my hair done and get a balayage and this is how it turned out for over 200 dollars
Image source: Haley Rae
#30 This Came Up In My Memories 😭😭😭 I Cried For Days Over This Hack Job! I Paid Someone Actual Money To Do That To Me
Image source: Lucille Marie
