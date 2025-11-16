Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Thing To Do On A Friday Night? (Closed)

I know it seems specific, but Friday is today! I love Fridays! I want to know, what do you like to do on a Friday night?
#1
I’m an introverted night owl, so I like to stay home and watch movies. I also draw all the time. I love bedtime when I can relax, put on some YouTube, and have the time of my life. I’ve stayed up very late, and I’ve pulled a couple of all-nighters as well. I’m in high school, so the stress of that kind of just goes away. It feels like I’m a brand new person. I wish Friday was every day sometimes! I’m not a hard person to please. Put on a movie, get some snacks, and we’ll just chill out and have fun. So, yeah, let me know!
#2
I like to stay up late and not worry about being tired for school!
#3
Currently Friday night and I’m watching a move, browsing boredpanda, and eating triple chocolate ice cream. It’s going pretty well so far 🙂
#4
Watch the latest episode of Great British Baking Show while eating dessert. 🍰
#5
Play videogames
#6
Playing Roblox and watching stupid internet videos .
#7
Drink cider, listen to music and scroll BP usually….exciting isn’t it!
#8
PJs and crochet. I live life in the fast lane, don’t I…?
#9
Partay all night!!!!!!!! Jk go on a walk by myself or read a book.
#10
I like to sit in my room and watch tv with a little music. my room is very peaceful and calming compared to the rest of the world so I stay there quite a bit :)
#11
I love to binge tv and watch movies with my brother and my dad!
#12
I am an introverted aroace night owl, you know I’m just watching movies, YouTube and eating popcorn all night.
#13
I’m old and introverted. I like to come home, have a decent meal, some beer and watch a movie.
#14
I don’t get out much, so my favorite thing to do is to watch a feel good movie (not depressing or scary, so action movies, ROM COMS, comedy’s, musicals, etc) and text my best friend. Preferably with a pint of ice cream and comfortable pjs
#15
Most Fridays me and my partner are watching our favourite series and making plans for our weekend while eating chips or pizza! Favourite part of the day!
#16
I like to ask my bf to come over so we can sleepover and stay up late and snuggle :D we don’t see each other often so it’s nice for them to come over once in a while!!
#17
Friday night meant family night when our kids were growing up. They took turns deciding what we were having for dinner and what activity we would do, board games, movies, etc.
Now that our nest is empty, our Fridays are designated pizza and movie night. We work so hard during the week so that is our time to relax and reconncet.
#18
I live in Wisconsin, and the traditional thing to do is go to a Friday night fish fry. The history comes from early Catholic immigrants who didn’t eat meat on Fridays (for some reason fish doesn’t count as meat). Most restaurants offer a fish fry special on Friday nights, but the most authentically Wisconsin is to go to a “Supper Club” restaurant. They’re not really clubs – it’s just an old-fashioned term and has a certain vibe.
The traditional fish fry meal starts with a cocktail called an “Old Fashioned”, which can be ordered made with Brandy or Whiskey, and either sweet or sour. (I’ll take mine Brandy sour, please) topped with orange slices and a maraschino cherry.
There is often a bread or cracker course, that can be served with potted cheese, butter, and a relish tray (pickled veggies).
The fish is battered and fried and can be local (walleye, trout, perch) or imported (cod). It’s served with tartar sauce, your choice of potato, coleslaw, and a green salad (but not very green! Iceberg lettuce, a tomato, and bleu cheese dressing is popular). Beer is popular to drink with this.
Lastly, if you’re really over the top, for dessert you might have a Grasshopper – an alcoholic, green, minty, frozen ice cream drink drizzled with chocolate and served in a martini glass.
https://www.seriouseats.com/guide-to-the-midwestern-fish-fry
#19
relax in the space that Friday nights create for me. It’s the easiest it gets to breathe.
#20
I just like to read or draw, because it’s so relaxing for me, and I have a very creative mind, I practically bleed creativity, not really but I like to think that I do, or I watch whatever is on tv, usually nothing good, but eh whatever. In other words, not much, because I just like to cry myself to sleep, because I’m extremely depressed and miserable.
#21
I would love it if my Friday night’s consisted of hanging out at home and snuggling on the couch with my special someone. But, I am very much alone right now so I pretty much just watch TV by myself. Most of the time that’s ok. But today I am having a bad day, so…..
#22
Movie night with my husband. And staying up late knowing we both don’t have work the next day. We have a system where we make a list of movie choices independently and we take turns choosing movies from our own list. That way, we’re not arguing over what to watch and we get to broaden our horizon by watching movies each of us wouldn’t have chosen otherwise.
#23
Live music if at all possible. Rock preferably. We go to a fantastic music bar in Blackpool, UK called the Waterloo, most inclusive place I’ve ever been.
#24
Nothing
#25
To admire the beauty and serenity of a Friday night. Whatever you are doing, enjoy it. Once it comes to a Saturday morning, Boom! It’s Monday! Like literally blink and you miss it. So, yeah. For me it is to admire the beauty of a Friday night.
Follow Us