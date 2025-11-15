Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Thing About Your Parents? (Closed)

by

A memory or something you love about each of them. They made us so we are part of them. What’s something you remember like watching them do or something they did that always sticks with you. From each of them? Adoptive parents, step and natural. Just who you consider your parents.

#1

I love my mom even though she had a lot od problems while I was growing up. She tried her best to make me a good person and I hope she succeded.
I’ve never had a dad.

#2

other people tell me their parents are absolutely horrible with tech, but my parents are the opposite. My mom is an I.T technician person for video visits for a healthcare company, who helps people if there is something wrong with their video visits with their doctors. She plays best fiends when she’s not working or sleeping. My dad is a chef at a BBQ place who rages at call of duty with my two uncles. He sometimes lets me and my brother play. He’s super laid back, and tells me about all the cool things he did in his childhood. Their both just incredible parents in general. :)

#3

I love how they take care of me, the provide for me, and they’re always fair.

