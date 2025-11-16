Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Thing About Halloween? (Closed)

You can share a single word or a whole story, telling what you like the most about All Hallows’ Day!
#1
I like Halloween because It’s the only day in the year you can dress dauntingly and be applauded.
#2
Homemade pumpkin seeds! 🎃
#3
Going trick or treating with my bff! This is the first year I am allowed to go, so I’m SOOOOOO excited!
#4
Buying 1/2 price candy the next day!
#5
The best thing is the day after Halloween when all of the candy goes on sale for dirt cheap!!
#6
Jamie Lee Curtis… Oh wait, nevermind.
#7
The free candy and the weather! It’s awesome! It also gives me an excuse to carve and paint pumpkins!!!!
#8
In my primary school, my friend group had a tradition of telling the weirdest scary stories and ‘myths’. I remember us talking about ‘finding notes’ on our beds that were from this creepy girl. It was kinda dark!
#9
I love Halloween cause it’s the only time I wear my natural white hair strand and people applaud
#10
It’s the one time of the year where we can take candy from strangers
Also my birthday is close to Halloween and that’s fun
#11
I really just love the decoration part! We put out cobwebs the week before and most of our decorations will go out the evening on Halloween so they don’t get stolen. We have tons of plastic animal skeletons that we love! (Last week we added to our collection, a pig and a duck!) We have a huge front yard, so we normally put out a mini graveyard too. I have so much fun decorating with my family. I can’t go trick or treating because of some complications with my foot, or else I’d totally go! Happy Halloween everyone!
#12
Best holiday period. First, it’s just fun, costumes and candy. Second, there’s no family obligatory nonsense. I can spend the day with my kids. No visiting in-laws, no making crazy dinners, just a good time. Third, the kids. There isn’t an age where they’re not into it. Once they can walk, they are excited, and when they get older, they want to get into the parents act, and hand out candy to the little ones. Finally, there’s no insane Christmas style expectations about getting $$$$ gifts. Halloween is everything that Christmas is supposed to be. Family, love, generosity, and zombies.
#13
Walking around at night, getting to see some great decorations and costumes. Love the little kids, too.
#14
I like halloween decorations and watching lots of scary movies
#15
Pumpkin spice everything. I made my own and I even add it to my oats in the morning!
#16
the (relatively cool) air-im from the deep south, 66°F is brisk
#17
This year, I going tick or treating with my BFF. I love looking at all the costumes and decorations. Another thing I really like is handing out candy. Last year I met a little deaf boy and he was so sweet❤️
Follow Us