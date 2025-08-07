Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Song Lyric? (Closed)

My favorite song lyric is…
“It’s my fault, it’s my fault ’cause I put icing on top
Now, the boys want a taste of the strawberry shortcake
That’s my bad, that’s my bad, no one taught them not to grab”
– Strawberry Shortcake (Melanie Martinez)
#1
So, so you think you can tell
Heaven from hell?
Blue skies from pain?
Can you tell a green field
From a cold steel rail?
A smile from a veil?
Do you think you can tell?
#2
They’re so pretty it hurts
Im not talking about boys im talking girls
-Girls by Girl In Red
#3
Under Pressure (David Bowie and Queen)
“‘Cause love’s such an old fashioned word
And love dares you to care for
The people on the edge of the night
And love dares you to change our way of
Caring about ourselves”
#4
Life’s a piece of s**t
When you look at it
Life’s a laugh and death’s a joke, it’s true
You’ll see it’s all a show
Keep ’em laughin’ as you go
Just remember that the last laugh is on you…..
Always look on the bright side of life from The Life of Brian.
#5
He’s singing, “She’s a, she’s a lady, and I am just a line without a hook”
~Line Without a Hook, Ricky Montgomery
#6
A green plastic watering can
For a fake Chinese rubber plant
In a fake plastic earth
That she bought from a rubber man
In a town full of rubber plans
To get rid of itself
Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
#7
And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun but it’s sinking
Racing around to come up behind you again
The sun is the same in a relative way but you’re older
Shorter of breath and one day closer to death
#8
“I need to cry, but I cant get anything out of my eyes”
Juliet-Cavetown
#9
Mine is from Matthew West’s Truth Be Told. It reminds me of a time I was totally overwhelmed, one too many things had gone wrong, ending with hubby’s car dying. We went to church, I ended up in the women’s room crying. A friend came in and asked what was up. My reply was “I’m fine. No, wait, I’m not, here’s what’s going on”. By the time we left, we had someone loaning us a car to use while someone else fixed ours:
“I say, “I’m fine, yeah, I’m fine, oh, I’m fine, hey, I’m fine”
But I’m not, I’m broken
And when it’s out of control I say it’s under control
But it’s not and You know it
I don’t know why it’s so hard to admit it
When bein’ honest is the only way to fix it
There’s no failure, no fall
There’s no sin You don’t already know
So let the truth be told”
#10
Throughout his life the same
He’s battled constantly
This fight he cannot win
A tired man they see no longer cares
The old man then prepares
To die regretfully
That old man here is me
Unforgiven by Metallica
#11
As an American in 2021: When you say it’s gonna happen now, when exactly do you mean? You see, I’ve already waited too long, and all my hope is gone. — “How Soon is Now?” by the Smiths
#12
Hey, got any grapes?
#13
I dont know why but these lyrics deeply effects me..
“No one else can feel it for you
Only you can let it in
No one else, no one else
Can speak the words on your lips
Drench yourself in words unspoken
Live your life with arms wide open
Today is where your book begins
The rest is still unwritten“
#14
“Your bones will build my palaces, your eyes will stud my crown
For I am Mars, the god of war, and I will cut you down”
Orgasmatron by Motörhead, a reference to the three most nefarious powers in the world: religion, politics and war.
#15
I would never hate a man for what God gave him in pigments
And I would never plot against him just because he is different
I would never judge a human for the cards he was given or
Call them lesser than myself ’cause of the race that he’s mixed with
#16
When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal but this won’t
– Lewis Capaldi
#17
All We are Saying Is Give Peace A Chance.☮
John Lennon
#18
I don’t fu*k b*tches I’m queer ha
lil Nas x ,industry baby
#19
I’ve seen too much pain and suffering for those who can’t speak
so I’m going to speak for them
#20
Pretty, pretty please, don’t you ever, ever feel
Like you’re less than f*****n’ perfect
Pretty, pretty please, if you ever, ever feel like you’re nothing
You’re f*****n’ perfect to me
– F*****g Perfect by P!nk
#21
-Waving Through A Window
#22
“All lies and jest, still, a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest”
The Boxer, by Simon and Garfunkle
#23
I want the glory. I just don’t want the work. I want the scars and story. I don’t want it to hurt. I don’t have excuses, I just don’t have the time. I know I’m not wrong i just ain’t right in someone else’s mind. And I dream of the beauty to be free from the doubt. Everyone’s trying to find what they can’t live without. The science of losing and the pressure it brings, but I’m learning that sometimes time doesn’t heal a thing- Amigo the Devil (Stronger than dead)
#24
We were learning what to think instead of how.
– Jon Sirkis, Think for Yourself.
#25
everybody do the flop
#26
Beautiful – Christina Aguilera
Everyday is so wonderful, and suddenly, it’s hard to breathe
Now and then I get insecure, from all the pain
Feel so ashamed
I am beautiful no matter what they say
Words can’t bring me down
I am beautiful in every single way
Yes words can’t bring me down, Oh no
So don’t you bring me down today
Human – Rag n’ Bone Man
Maybe I’m foolish
Maybe I’m blind
Thinking I can see through this
And see what’s behind
Got no way to prove it
So maybe I’m blind
But I’m only human after all
I’m only human after all
Don’t put your blame on me
Don’t put your blame on me
Take a look in the mirror
And what do you see
Do you see it clearer
Or are you deceived
In what you believe
‘Cause I’m only human after all
You’re only human after all
Don’t put the blame on me
Don’t put your blame on me
Some people got the real problems
Some people out of luck
Some people think I can solve them
Lord heavens above
I’m only human after all
I’m only human after all
Don’t put the blame on me
Don’t put the blame on me
#27
“I’m not trading my youth for your suit and jacket.”
(also all of lovejoys new EP!!!)
#28
“I ain’t got seventy days
‘Cause there’s nothing, there’s nothing you can teach me
That I can’t learn from Mr. Hathaway”
“I didn’t get a lot in class
But I know it don’t come in a shot glass”
Rehab, Amy Winehouse
This song resonates with me. I grew up listening to it, forgot about it for YEARS, and listened to it again during early 2021. It made me cry. Amy was such a happy person, but this song shows that she didn’t have time to take rehab (among other things) as well as knowing class is not through drinking.
If you have never heard this song, I suggest you listen to it. It is really good.
#29
And I dreamed I was dying
And I dreamed that my sole rose unexpectedly,
was gazing back down at me
Smiled reassuringly
And I dreamed I was flying
Oh, and it’s alright, it’s alright, it’s alright
You can’t be forever blessed
Still, tomorrow’s going to be another working day
And I’m trying to get some rest
That’s all I’m trying to get some rest
#30
Happy Jack wasn’t old, but he was a man
He lived in the sand at the Isle of Man
The kids would all sing, he would take the wrong key
So they rode on his head on their furry donkey
Happy Jack – The Who
#31
Such is the way of the world
You can never know
Just where to put all your faith
And how will it grow?
Gonna rise up
Burning black holes in dark memories
Gonna rise up
Turning mistakes into gold
Eddie Vedder .. lyrical God
#32
“And I can still remember just the way you taste”
#33
“I understand about indecision
But I don’t care if I get behind
People livin’ in competition
All I want is to have my peace of mind”
-Peace of Mind by Boston
#34
Fools in love
They think they’re heroes
‘Cause they get to feel more pain
I say fools in love are zeros
I should know
I should know because this fool’s in love again.
– from “Fools in Love” by Joe Jackson (1979)
#35
“My name is Francis Tolliver,
In Liverpool I dwell;
Each Christmas come,
Since World War One,
I’ve learned its lesson well
That the ones who call the shots
Won’t be among the dead and lame
And on each end of the rifle
We’re the same.
— Christmas in the Trenches, John McCutcheon.
Simultaneously a true story, a Christmas song, and an anti-war song.
#36
“The opposite of love is indifference.” – Lumineers
#37
Unfortunately, my favorite is a real downer (but very true!):
“And you run and you run
To catch up with the sun but it’s sinking
Racing around to come up behind you again
The sun is the same in a relative way
but you’re older
Shorter of breath and one day closer to death.”
#38
There’s no death, no end of time, when I’m facing it with you
Avenged Sevenfold, Acid Rain💕
#39
Twenty one pilots- message man
You don’t know my brain,
The way you know my name
You dont know my heart,
The way you know face
#40
“What if the love you deserve is love you never find?, I’ve learned in love and death, we don’t decide, and if only you could see yourself in my eyes, you’d see you shine, you shine” Dermot Kennedy – Lost
#41
Mine would be:
“They took my saddle in Houston
Broke my leg in Santa Fe
Lost my wife and a girlfriend
Somewhere along the way.”
– George Strait, Amarillo by Mornin’.
#42
You leave your clothes out, You put feet on my chair!
Oh, yeah? You such a**l things like ironing your underwear.
You make that very small apartment we share a hell!
So do you that’s why I’m in hell too!
What do you do with a B.A in English /It’s sucks to be me from Avenue Q
#43
Please shine
shine your light on me
iIlluminate me
make me complete
Nova by VNV Nation
#44
You don’t have to be perfect, or never get sad, that’s not what it means to be honey and glass
-Honey and Glass by Payton Cardoza
#45
Once I built a railroad, made it run
Made it race against time
Once I built a railroad, and now it’s done
Brother, can you spare a dime
Once I built a tower to the sun
Brick and rivet and lime
Once I built a tower, now it’s done
Brother can you spare a dime
Once in khaki suits, gee, we looked swell
Full of that Yankee doodle-di-dum
Half a million boots went slogging through hell
And I was the kid with the drum
Say, you don’t remember, they called me Al
It was Al all the time
Say, don’t you remember, I was your pal
Brother can you spare a dime
“Brother can you spare a dime”
A song written by Yip Harburg in 1932 during the great depression
#46
We’re no strangers to love
You know the rules and so do I
A full commitment’s what I’m thinking of
You wouldn’t get this from any other guy
I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling
Gotta make you understand
Never gonna give you up
Never gonna let you down
Never gonna run around and desert you
Never gonna make you cry
Never gonna say goodbye
Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you
#47
One by one, only the good die young
They`re only frying to close to the sun
-“No one but you” by Queen
#48
Everybody hurts sometimes. REM
#49
“Lay beside me and tell me what they’ve done
And speak the words I wanna hear to make my demons run
The door is locked now but it’s open if you’re true
If you can understand the me then I can understand the you
Lay beside me, under wicked sky
Through black of day, dark of night, we share this, paralyzed
The door cracks open but there’s no sun shining through
Black heart scarring darker still but there’s no sun shining through
No there’s no sun shining through, no there’s no sun shining”
Metallica – The Unforgiven II
#50
‘Colour my life with the chaos of trouble’
The Boy With The Arab Strap – Belle & Sebastian
#51
“Hold my hand but don’t touch me” -I”m doing pushups by Bears In Trees
#52
Why pamper life’s complexity
When the leather runs smooth on the passenger seat
This charming man by the smiths .
I’ve used this many times when I take the easier option
#53
What doesn’t kill you makes you ugly
Life gives you lemons least it gave you something
#54
“Baby, you’re not alone, cause you’re here with me, and nothing’s ever gonna bring us down, ’cause nothing can keep me from loving you, and you know it’s true. It don’t matter what’ll come to be. Our love is all we need to make it through.”-Team Starkid, Not Alone.
#55
I know the s**t you eat
There’s nothing mellow in the
Drama you live and breathe
You like your secrets to be
Kept in the family
You don’t get credit for your
Rare good behavior, go be a savior
You don’t seem to get what I’m saying
And I’m sick and tired of explaining
Goodnight, goodbye, good luck
There’s nothing worse than a
Ghoul manifesto, I’m not impressed though
The greatest conclusion
That I ever had
Was when I woke up
And said, “That’s enough!”
Living never felt so bad
You don’t accept it
And I don’t care
Bury yourself
Above all your guilt
When you’re ready it’ll be there
Not Long For This World- Slipknot
I’ve been listening to Slipknot since the beginning. This song is from their latest album and it just hit so hard, especially with what was going on in my life at that time. I know this song and most of album is about Corey Taylors depression but dealing with my fake, lying, manipulative ex-wife this song really stood out to me. Like a lot couples it looked like we had everything form the outside but it was all turmoil and lies behind the curtain. When she went to prison is when I said “enough” and left.
#56
It’s cold outside
and the paint’s peeling off of my walls…….
Are Friends Electric?
It’s cold outside
And the paint’s peeling off of my walls
There’s a man outside
In a long coat, grey hat, smoking a cigarette
Now the light fades out
And I’m wondering what I’m doing in a room like this
There’s a knock on the door
And just for a second I thought I remembered you
So now I’m alone
Now I can think for myself
About little deals
And issues
And things that I just don’t understand
Like a white lie that night
Or a slight touch at times
I don’t think it meant anything to you
So I open the door
It’s the ‘friend’ that I’d left in the hallway
“Please sit down”
A candle lit a shadow on a wall near the bed
You know I hate to ask
But, are ‘friends’ electric?
Mine’s broke down
And now I’ve no one to love
So I find out your reason
For the phone calls and smiles
And it hurts
And I’m lonely
And I should never have tried
And I missed you tonight
So it’s time to leave
You see this means everything to me
#57
I thought love was dead, but now you’re changing my mind.
Stereo Hearts – Gym Class Heros
#58
“The arc of a love affair, his hands rolling down her hair. Love like lightning, shaking till it moans… Hearts and Bones.” (…) “You take two bodies and you twirl them into one, their hearts and their bones can’t be undone.” Hearts and Bones by Paul Simon. It’s intense and romantic and epic, displays that when everything else is boiled away, love can be souls and bodies, heat and passion and forgetting pain.
#59
The sun rose on the courtyard
and they all did hear him say
“You always was a Judas,
but I got you anyway.
You may have got your silver
but I swear upon my life
your sister gave me diamonds
and I gave them to your wife.”
–Dire Straits “The Man’s too Strong
#60
All the lyrics in “Pelicans We” by Cosmo Sheldrake
#61
“I was lined up for glory, but the tickets sold out in advance”
RIP Neil.
#62
I’ll protect you from the hooded claw
Keep the vampires from your door
When the chips are down I’ll be around
With my undying, death-defying love for you
Envy will hurt itself
Let yourself be beautiful
Sparkling love, flowers
And pearls and pretty girls
Love is like an energy
Rushin’ an’ rushin’ inside of me
The Power of Love – Frankie Goes to Hollywood
#63
in an all out attack, if someone tries to whip me then I’ll f#$king whip them back
Conflict
#64
Memories of your father
Pictures of your mother
Boys you loved when you were 16 on the swimming team
Image of your sister and how much you missed her
Boys you loved when you were 19
All of it but me
“All if it but me” by the young professionals. Reminds me of how many times I tried to date people but never really got a chance. But I’m still hopeful!
#65
What the people need is a way to make them smile.
Doobie Brothers
#66
It’s four in the morning, the end of December
I’m writing you now, just to see if you’re better
New York is cold, but I like where I’m living
There’s music on Clinton Street all through the evening
I hear that you’re building your little house in the desert
Your living for nothing now
I hope you’re keeping some kind of record
Yes, and Jane came by with a lock of your hair
She said you gave it to her
That night that you meant to go clear
Did you ever go clear?
The last time we saw you, you looked so much older
Your famous blue raincoat was torn at the shoulder
You’d been to the station to meet every train
Then you came home without Lily Marlane
And you treated my woman to a flake of your life
And when she came home, she was nobody’s wife
Yes and thanks for the trouble you took from her eyes
I thought it was there for good, so I never tried
Well what can I tell you, my brother my killer
What can I possibly say?
I guess that I miss you, I guess I forgive you
I’m glad that you stood in my way
If you ever come by here, for Jane or for me
Well your enemy is sleeping, and his woman is free
Yes, and Jane came by with a lock of your hair
She said that you gave it to her
That night that you meant to go clear
Did you ever go clear?
The last time we saw you, you looked so much older
Your famous blue raincoat was torn at the shoulder
You’d been to the station to meet every train
And then you came by without Lily Marlane
If you ever come by here, for Jane or for me
Well your enemy is sleeping now, and his woman is free
Yes, and thanks, for the trouble you took from her eyes
I thought it was there for good, so I never tried
Yes and Jane came by with a lock of your hair
She said that you gave it to her
That night that you meant to go clear
Did you ever go clear?
Sincerely, L. Cohen
#67
Please don’t go, I want you to stay
I’m begging you please, please don’t leave here
I don’t want you to hate
For all the hurt that you feel
The world is just illusion, trying to change you
– Illusion by VNV Narion
#68
broken hearts break bones – remedy by xxxtentacion
#69
“They can take my heart, they can take my breath
When they pry it from my cold, dead chest!
This is how we rise up
Heavy as a hurricane, louder than a freight train
This is how we rise up
Heart is beating faster, feels like thunder
Magic, static, call me a fanatic
It’s our world, they can never have it
This is how we rise up
It’s our resistance, you can’t resist us!”
~The resistance, Skillet
#70
You consider me the young apprentice
Caught between the Scylla and Charibdes
Hypnotised by you if I should linger
Staring at the ring around your finger
-Wrapped Around Your Finger, The Police
#71
Ah, the wars they will be fought again
The holy dove, she will be caught again
Bought and sold, and bought again
The dove is never free
Ring the bells that still can ring
Forget your perfect offering
There is a crack, a crack in everything
That’s how the light gets in
“Anthem” by Leonard Cohen
#72
“Life isn’t quite what I thought I’d be
When I was a kid on VoIP
I thought when I get older
I’d marry her, I told her
Now I’m 26, and I work in an office
Nine ’til five’s not the best, I’ll be honest
If I could change a single thing
I’d make it me and not him”
Your new boyfriend by Wilbur Soot.
#73
Well you look like yourself
But you’re somebody else
Only it ain’t on the surface
Well you talk like yourself
No, I hear someone else though
Now you’re making me nervous
-You’re Somebody Else, Flora Cash
#74
If man is 5,
Then the devil is 6.
And if the devil is 6, then god is 7.
This monkey’s gone to heaven.
Pixies
#75
And now my eyes leak acid rain on the pillow where you used to lay your head, after giving you the best I had tell me what to give you after that
Taylor Swift, happiness
#76
“Don’t stand, don’t stand so, don’t stand so close to me”
The Police
#77
You just call out my name
And you know, wherever I am
I’ll come runnin’
To see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I’ll be there
You’ve got a friend
“You’ve Got a Friend” Carole King
#78
And you’re a cherry blossom
You’re about to bloom
You look so pretty, but you’re gone so soon!
-Centuries by Fall Out Boy
#79
When I’m gone
They’ll say we’re all fools
And we don’t understand
Oh, be strong
Don’t turn your heart
We’re all, you’re all
For all, for always
Let us cling together as the years go by
Oh my love, my love
In the quiet of the night
Let our candle always burn
Let us never lose
The lessons we have learned
#80
Crazy, but that’s how it goes
Millions of people living as foes
Maybe it’s not too late
To learn how to love
And forget how to hate
Mental wounds not healing
Life’s a bitter shame
I’m going off the rails on a crazy train
#81
“And you’re keeping a dark secret but you’re talking in your sleep”
“You can tell he’s lying cause his lips move”
Both from You’ll Understand When You’re Older by Lovejoy
#82
I love “What a wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. I tear up and my soul is fed.
I see leaves of green red roses too,
I see them bloom for me and for you
And I think to myself what a wonderful world.
I see skies of blue, clouds of white
The bright blessed day,
the dark sacred night
and I think to myself what a wonderful world.
There are more verses but this is the song I hear in my head especially when I need a lift.
#83
She is like a cat in the dark/And then she is the darkness
~Fleetwood Mac (Stevie Nicks) “Rhiannon”
#84
put your anger to more use,
because being broke is a poor excuse.
– believe by eminem
#85
All around, this chaos and madness…..
Cold Chisel
#86
They’re so pretty, it hurts
I’m not talking ’bout boys, I’m talking ’bout girls
– girls (girl in red)
#87
O~ phelia…
You been on my mind girl since the flood.
O-Ophelia~
Heaven help a fool who falls in love
#88
A hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting at parties, yeah. No I ain’t scared of you.
No I ain’t scared of you no more.
100 bad days -AJR (I think)
#89
“If this night is not forever, at least we are together. I know I’m not alone, I know I’m not alone. Anywhere whenever, apart but still together, I know I’m not alone, I know I’m not alone.” -Alone by Alan walker.
“He said one day, we’ll leave this world behind, so live a life you will remember. My father told me when I was just a child, these are the nights that never die, my father told me.”
-The nights by Avicii
“So, please don’t break my heart. Don’t tear me apart, I know how it starts, trust me I’ve been broken before. Don’t break me again, I am delicate. Please don’t break my heart, trust me I’ve been broken before.”
-It’s you by Ali Gate
#90
‘My life is a delicate balance’ – Julian Cope, Kolly Kibber’s Birthday, World Shut Your Mouth.
#91
Sleep on, fly on, in your mind, you can fly- Ants of the Sky by Between the Buried and Me
#92
The crow flies wise and I been high all day…
#93
I don’t like lemonade
I think milk should not be made
I don’t like coffee and I don’t like tea
These are the things that mystify me
I don’t care for sport or swimming
I don’t care for all those nasty old bogies
I don’t care what’s on TV
I just want to drink til I can’t see
I wish I’d been born a tree
Someone’d come and make a barrel out of me
I get in a fury when I’m not in a brewery
“Soul Happy Hour” – The Jazz Butcher
#94
As he came into the window
Was the sound of a crescendo
He came into her apartment
He left the bloodstains on the carpet
She ran underneath the table
He could see she was unable
So she ran into the bedroom
She was struck down, it was her doom… Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson
#95
“Doesn’t mean that much to me, to mean that much to you”, Neil Young, Old Man. Also, “ California, tumbles into the sea, that’ll be the day i go back to Annandale” My Old School by Steely Dan.
#96
Kindred spirit,
If you think you’re hearing something
And you can’t think what it is…
If you feel a quiet longing,
Lift your heart into the wind
There you’ll find my kindred spirit
There you’ll meet me as a friend…
..It is just a kindred feeling
And a song to let you in….
Cindy Lauper-kindred spirits
#97
We all had our ski masks and sawn off shotguns, but how do you plan for a bank full of nuns Bank job barenaked ladies
#98
“I’m the kind of human wreckage that you love”
– ‘Blood’ by My Chemical Romance
#99
“And the train goes on forever,
Making stops along the way,
Passing love and joy and heartache,
Rolling steady until day.”
Maria Took the Train to Town, Anne Hills
#100
Pretty much all the lyrics in this song. https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/patterns.html
#101
We slay all suckers who perpetrate
And lay down law from state to state
– My Adidas, Run DMC.
#102
Carried Away By A Moonlight Shadow
Moonlight Shadow
Mike Oldfield
#103
“I have made every single mistake
That you could ever possibly make
I took and I took and I took what you gave
But you never noticed that I was in pain
I knew what I wanted, I went out and got it
Did all the things that you said that I wouldn’t
I told you that I would never be forgotten
And all in spite of you…”
I’m Alive, Sia
This speaks to several toxic relationships, family or romantic, that I have freed myself from over the years. It makes me feel fierce.
#104
I don’t know if I’ve ever been good enough
I’m a little bit rusty, and I think my head is caving in
And I don’t know if I’ve ever been really loved
By a hand that’s touched me
And I feel like something’s gonna give….
Push ~Matchbox 20
#105
“Baa Baa black sheep, have you any soul?” “No sir, by the way what the f*ck are morals?”
#106
I’m sorry for the fights and the tone of my voice
Sorry for the nights when I made the wrong choice
Life is flying by and it’s hitting me now
I hope it’s not, but
If this is the last time please come close
I love you with all my heart you know
I don’t want to cry
I’m bad at goodbyes
If this is the last time
If this is the last time, by LANY
#107
For you, I could pretend like I was happy when I was sad
For you, I could pretend like I was strong when I was hurt
– Fake Love by BTS
#108
“There’s a she wolf in the closet
Open up and set her free(ahwoo)
There’s a she wolf in your closet
Let it out so it can breathe”
I’m convinced there is crack involved in the “ahwoo” part that gives me ALL the serotonin!!!
#109
“And the salt in my wounds isn’t burning any more than it used to. It’s not, that I don’t feel the pain, it’s just I’m not afraid of hurting anymore.”
Paramore -Last Hope
And:
“I wasted my time, ’till time wasted me”
Savatage -Believe
#110
I’m straining at the leash to be a better man.
But each time I try to climb I start sliding.
Some days I think someone’s trying to keep me down.
But I know it’s just my own fear that I’m fighting.
…
I’ve been knocked down but I won’t be broken, I won’t be broken.
My spirit’s reeling, but my arms are open, I won’t be broken.
– “Won’t be Broken” by Keane
#111
Not going down today , someone better tell ’em I’ve arrived and I’ma stay
#112
Thought that you’ll remember but it seems that u forgot
Its hard for me to blame you where you were already lost
Oh yeah
Im tired of waiting
Oh yeah yeah
See you change ur number that’s why u don’t get my calls
I gave you all I mean now you don’t wanna be involved
Oh yeah yeah
I really gotta face it
Oh yeah yeah !!
( The song is Gone by Rosé , and its awesome
#113
Du hattest keine Tränen mehr
Gestern
Als wir und trafen
Du zittertest
Dein Blick war leer
Ich hörte zu und wärmte dich
Und zog dich von der Straße
Und nahm dich mit zu mir
Mein Lieblingslied von Peter Maffay, Du hattest keine Tränen mehr
#114
Love is always sad when it fades
The glass is better stained anyways
-Front Porch, Joy Williams
#115
Love is always sad when it fades
The glass is better stained anyways
-Front Porch, Joy Williams
#116
But why
Does it change with seasons?
And why can’t we just hold on?
To silents nights
Holy nights and angels singing lullabies and heaven and nature
Singing good will to all
To all
#117
I have a dream
I hope it will come true
That you’re here with me
And I am here with you
I wish that the earth, sea, and the sky up above
Will send me someone to lava
-Lava, Kuana Torres Kahele, Nāpua Greig
#118
Lay down
Your sweet and weary head
The night is falling
You have come to journey’s end
Sleep now
And dream of the ones who came before
They are calling
From across the distant shore
Why do you weep?
What are these tears upon your face?
Soon you will see
All of your fears will pass away
Safe in my arms
You’re only sleeping
#119
A story:
All of these lines across my face
Tell you the story of who I am
So many stories of where I’ve been
And how I got to where I am
But these stories don’t mean anything
When you’ve got no one to tell them to
It’s true, I was made for you
#120
If I could be a song I would be something that would snake into your room and be with you the whole night long.
Belle & Sebastian – My Girl’s Got Miraculous Technique
It always gives me goose bumps, even when just thinking of it.
#121
And, in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.
McCartney/Lennon
#122
Some may be from showing up
Others are from growing up
Sometimes I was so messed up and didn’t have a clue
I ain’t winning no one over
I wear it just for you
I’ve got your name written here
In a rose tattoo
Rose tattoo – Dropkick murphys
( I love my tattoos as they tell a story but my sons name in a rose is my favorite)
#123
They say Love
is the strongest force
on this earth.
But to me
Peace among people
Surpasses Love in worth.
Ungena Za Ulimwengu (Unite The World)
by The Temptations
#124
they say that beauty’s just skin deep
so naturally please show me your
bones bones bones
#125
“I’ve met someone that makes me feel seasick
Oh what a skill to have
Oh what a skill to have
So many skills that make her distinctive
But they’re not mine to have
No they’re not mine”
– Kill The Director by The Wombats
#126
“Say you’re mine
And give yourself to the feelings that you know
I’m needing all that you can give me
All the things that you do so well
Words are healing
Sweet anticipation
Making spells as the shadows close in
Fall across all our yesterdays”
-𝑰𝑵𝑿𝑺
#127
“Share my life, take me for what I am
‘Cause I’ll never change all my colors for you
Take my love, I’ll never ask for too much
Just all that you are and everything that you do”
-𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝑯𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏
#128
Better the pride that resides
In a citizen of the world
Than the pride that divides
When a colorful rag is unfurled
Territories
Song by Rush
#129
she said do you love me i tell her only partly i only love my bed and my mommy im sorry
god’s plan- Drake
#130
I miss the ay you taste…
#131
It’s a great fay to be alive.
Travis Tritt
#132
I saw two drag queens tryin’ to see how many crackers they could stuff each other’s nose…
“My Own Eyes” Weird Al Yankovic
#133
Wisdom’s a gift that you traded for youth.
– Step by Vampire Weekend.
#134
“Whatever Doesn’t kill you only makes you wish it did.” Far too Jones.
#135
If you could see that you that I see
When I see you seeing me
You’d see yourself so differently
Believe me
If you could see that you
That I see when I see you
You’d see yourself so differently
I assure you
– Rollins Band
#136
I’ve got thick skin and an elastic heart. Bend so much that I might just break, but I’ve got an elastic heart…. -Sia
#137
It’s the kind of night that’s so cold, when you spit
It freezes before it hits the ground
And when a bum asks for a quarter, you give a dollar
If he’s out tonight, he must be truly down
And I’m searching all the windows for a last minute present
To prove to you what I said was real
For something small and frail and plastic baby
Cause’ cheap is how I feel
“Cheap Is How I Feel” Cowboy Junkies
#138
The me that you know, he doesn’t come around much. That part of me isn’t here anymore.
#139
Against my will I stand beside my own reflection
It’s haunting how I can’t seem to find myself again
My walls are closing in….-Crawling, Linkin Park
#140
So many great quotes here! My current favourite:
Moments lost but time remains
No pain remains, no feeling
Eternity awaits
(VNV Nation)
#141
Oh Captain, let’s make a deal
Where we both say the things that we both really feel
I feel scared and I’m starting to sink
And I’ll only sink deeper the deeper I think
Oh Captain, make up your mind
For the salt burns your eyes and you run out of time
Cause you’re popping the cork, you get lost in your brain
And you lose touch with all the things that made you feel sane
(I connect with Ship In A Bottle more than I should.)
#142
Quit moping, you know it doesn’t hurt
Plus the tears from your eyes are leaving stains on your shirt, man
And you’re about to go berserk and
I won’t be around when you finally hit the dirt, and
It’s not like I lack imagination
My motivation took a permanent vacation
But I’m learning everyday to get my feet out of the bed one leg at a time
– All My Favorite Bands Use Long Song Titles So I Will Too
#143
I got a head full of lightning
And a hat full of rain
And I know that I said I’d never do it again
And I love you pretty baby
but I always take the long way home.
Tom Waits
#144
Someone go get me some more confetti/I think I’ve hit my peak already – C’est La Vie by Weathers
#145
I’m a princess cut from marble smoother than a stone, and the scars that mark my body they’re silver and gold. My blood is a flood of rubies precious stones they keep my veins hot the fire’s found a home in me…Lorde~Yellow Flicker Beat
#146
Spanish version
Su sonrisa, su carita, sus manitas
Ay que delicia, ay que bonita está tu carita
English version
His smile, his face, his little hands
Oh what a delight, oh how beautiful your face is
#147
Looking awesome, feeling helpless
Addict ( Silvia hound and vivziepop)
I relate to this lyric because it’s how I’ve been feeling lately
#148
Everybody wanna be god, besides god, he wanna be like us. – Mac Miller
#149
Listen to the sound of marching feet
And the voices of the ghosts of Cable Street
Fists, stones, batons and the gun
With courage we shall beat those Blackshirts down
#150
My song is
“We’re gonna stand on top with our hands in the sky
Gonna raise our cup to the stadium lights
For the glory (for the glory)
For the glory (for the glory)
We celebrate with the city tonight
Hear the hometown cheer, it’s the ultimate high” (For the Glory by All good things
And “All my wolves, begin to howl
Wake me up, the time is now
Oh, can you hear the drumming?
Oh, there’s a revolution coming
Wild things that turn me on
Drag my dark into the dawn”
Revolution by the Score
#151
“I’m on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to Tiny Dancer
And I miss the way you make me feel, and it’s real
When we watched the sunset over the castle on the hill.”
Castle on the Hill
Ed Sheeran
These lyrics moved me and I love the meaning!
#152
My bestie and your bestie
Sit down by the fire
Your bestie said she want party
She came and make this flames go higher
#153
PLEASED TO MEET YOU, HOPE YOU GUESSED MY NAME- The Rolling Stones
#154
Solid stone is just sand and water, baby; sand and water, and a million years gone by….Beth Nielsen Chapman
#155
You walk through my walls
Like a ghost on TV
You penetrate me.
And my little pink heart
Is on its little brown raft
Floating out to sea.
What can I say
But I’m wired this way
And you’re wired to me.
What can I do
But wallow in you
Unintentionally.
Ani DiFranco, Grey
#156
He and she, two different people
With two separate lives
Then you put the two together
And you get a spectacular surprise
‘Cause one can teach the other one
What she doesn’t know
While still the other fills a place inside
He never knew had room to grow grow grow, grow grow
-Different people by No Doubt
It reminds me of me and my bestie :D
#157
“Love can mend your life but love can break your heart.”
Message In A Bottle by The Police
#158
“Counting coins on the counter of the 7/11
From a quarter past six ’til a quarter to seven
The manager, Bevin, starts to abuse me
Hey man, I just want some muesli”
“Inner city pressure”, Flight of the Conchords
#159
“But every time it rains
You’re here in my head
Like the sun coming out
Ooh, I just know that something good is gonna happen”
Kate Bush, “Cloudbusting”
#160
You suck so passionately
You’re a parasitic, psycho, filthy creature
Finger-bangin’ my heart- Ludo “Love me dead”
On the flip side; Love is Like Oxygen,
You get too much, you get too high,
Not enough and you’re gonna die.
Love gets you high. – Sweet “Love is like Oxygen”
#161
How do i know whats real when my kind questions all i know
How do i save myself from myself when im feeling low
How do i flip the page when im stuck reading what i wrote
Why do i always drown in my thoughts need to learn to float.
-Ghost by Witt Lowry
#162
I got no friends,and that’s okay.I don’t need them,anyways.I do my best all on my own.And I’d just rather be alone,rather be alone.
#163
Here and now
I feel that I’m embracing freedom
Even though I may be alone, but that’s okay
Looking out to a different sky will disengage me
Absence is never the answer, I know
But it serves as my shade
A Poem to Byzantium – Delerium
(This song was my anthem before and after a bad relationship)
#164
After John Smith traveled back to England
I helped my people cultivate the fields
More English, French, and Spaniards came to visit
And they greeted us with guns and germs and steel
They forced us into unknown lands of exile
They pillaged, raped, and left us all for dead
So now I’m far more liberal with a weapon
When I separate their bodies from their heads
Have you ever held the entrails of an English guy?
Or bit the beating hearts of Spanish men?
Can you shoot an arrow in some French guy’s eyeball?
Can you paint with the red colors in these men
I can murder if I please
Cause I’m dying of disease
I can paint with the red colors in these
-After the Ever After PAINT
#165
i wait for you there like a stone
i wait for you there alone
-chris cornell
#166
Mine would be
“Baby, seasons change but people don’t”
– “The Take Over The Breaks Over” by Fall Out Boy
#167
I can feel no sense of measure,
No illusion as we take
Refuge in young man’s pleasure,
Breaking down the dreams we make
Real.
#168
How can you lie there and think of England when you don’t even know who’s in the team? Greetings to the New Brunette Billy Bragg
#169
They’ve got groupies for their band but all I’ve got is my right hand. Dr Hook Cover if the Rolling Stone
#170
The golden years, the silver tears. You wore a tie like Richard Gere! – Alcazar, Crying At The Discotheque.
#171
“ Take all of your savings out
‘Cause if we don’t leave this town
We might never make it out
I was not born to drown”
and
“ If the sun don’t shine on me today
And if the subways flood and bridges break
Will you lay yourself down and dig your grave
Or will you rail against your dying day”
Sleep On The Floor by the Lumineers :) feels like home
#172
“I’ve got a ray gun in my bag, a treasure map under my hat
And I’ll never miss a headshot or a dotted line
I’ve spent way to much time, thinkin’ about, dreamin’ about life to miss the point, which is just listen, ’cause I’ve listened for mine”
Everything Is Temporary (Sticks And Stones) – Cavetown
#173
My favorite song is from 30 seconds to Mars; Hurricane. (The music video made the lyrics worse than it should have been)
“Tell me would you kill to save your life?
Tell me would you kill to prove you’re right?
Crash, crash, burn let it all burn
This hurricane’s chasing us all underground
No matter how many deaths that I die, I will never forget
No matter how many lies I live, I will never regret
There is a fire inside that has started a riot about to explode into flames
Where is your God? Where is your God? Where is your God?”
#174
“And every demon wants his pound of flesh
But I like to keep some things to myself
I like to keep my issues strong
It’s always darkest before the dawn” Florence+The Machine
#175
The truth remains lethal, a lie made by man
When my shoes become hammers and my words become sand…
I’m like a flower patch,
A wedding batch,
Of roses you threw across my floor…
And the rusted arm rocking chair
Away from your storm…
But I want you to
Come in closer
Come in closer
Come in closer- Blue October
#176
“You fit me better than my favorite sweater”
-Lana Del Rey
#177
Cause that sh*ts amazing
-thank u, next: Ariana Grande
#178
Tell me that the worlds been spinning since the beginning and everything will be alright
-cover me in sunshine: p!ink
#179
And the salt in my wound isn’t burning anymore than it used to
It’s not that I don’t feel the pain, it’s just I’m not afraid of hurting anymore
And the blood in these veins isn’t pumping any less than it ever has
(You sing this line with me aloud!)
And that’s the hope I have, the only thing I know that’s keeping me alive
(Chicago, let’s go!)
Alive
Paramore – Last Hope (Live)
#180
YEAH!
F****d up, f****d up, f****d up, f****d up
F****d up, f****d up, f****d up, Yeah
You done f****d up, you done f****d up
You done f****d up, you done f****d up
F****d up, f****d up, f****d up, f****d up
F****d up, f****d up, f****d up, Yeah
You done f****d up, you done f****d up
You done f****d up, you done f****d up
#181
Off the top of my mind, the new Adele song hit me right in the feels:
“I had no time to choose what I chose to do,
So go easy on me”
#182
Sick and perverted
Nobody’s perfect
This s**t ain’t worth it
I’m calling you out
You calling me crazy
Then calling me baby
Like its gonna change things
But I figured it out
You tell me I’m pretty
when I’m sitting in silence.
New years day- shut up
#183
“Once upon a time you dressed so fine…” – Everyone knows the rest.
#184
“Now im dead. Aw s**t. I f**ked up we f**ked up” The Dopamines
#185
#186
#187
This one has a looong story to it but….
“These ideas are nightmares to white parents who
