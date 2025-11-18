I Captured 11 Unscripted Wedding Moments That Became Award-Winning Photos

Wedding photography needn’t be all stiff poses and forced smiles. As a documentary wedding photographer, I’m after the real stuff – the moments you don’t see coming.
I’ve picked up a few awards from This is Reportage for my work. It’s quite nice to get recognised for capturing weddings as they actually happen, not how they’re supposed to look in a glossy magazine.
My shots aren’t about perfection. They’re about catching the slip-ups, the belly laughs, and yes, sometimes the tears. It’s all part of the day, isn’t it?
I don’t do much directing. My job is to observe and shoot. It keeps things authentic and lets everyone get on with enjoying themselves. No awkward poses required.
The end result? A set of images that show your wedding as it really was – messy, emotional, and 100% yours. Have a look at some of my award-winning shots below and see for yourself what documentary wedding photography is all about.
More info: richardskins.co
