Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Broadway Musical?

by

I figured I’d get to know the musical theater people here, and I can’t wait to see your answers.

#1

Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

#2

I adore Hadestown. But one of my favorite musicals (that is no longer on broadway) is Indecent. The most powerful musical I’ve ever seen.

#3

DEAR EVAN HANSEN IS THE BEST

#4

Hamilton. Definitely Hamilton. But I also really like Newsies and Into the Woods

#5

Avenue Q

#6

i like dear evan hansen, be more chill, and newsies, also heathers

#7

Definitely Matilda the Musical on Broadway! But I also love SIX and Hamilton

#8

Tie between Beatlejuice, Heathers, and Six right now. I also saw Wicked live and it was amazing.

