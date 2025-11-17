Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Broadway Musical?

I figured I’d get to know the musical theater people here, and I can’t wait to see your answers.
#1
Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical
#2
I adore Hadestown. But one of my favorite musicals (that is no longer on broadway) is Indecent. The most powerful musical I’ve ever seen.
#3
DEAR EVAN HANSEN IS THE BEST
#4
Hamilton. Definitely Hamilton. But I also really like Newsies and Into the Woods
#5
Avenue Q
#6
i like dear evan hansen, be more chill, and newsies, also heathers
#7
Definitely Matilda the Musical on Broadway! But I also love SIX and Hamilton
#8
Tie between Beatlejuice, Heathers, and Six right now. I also saw Wicked live and it was amazing.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us