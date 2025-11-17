Hey Pandas, What’s Your Coolest Or Weirdest Skill? (Closed)

by

Any skill.

#1

I’m ambidextrous

#2

I can make pretty realistic duck noises :)

#3

I can destroy anyone in a thumb war. It’s like all of my muscle is concentrated in my thumbs.

#4

i can draw potatoes in skirts

#5

I can write my name perfectly with my eyes closed. :P

#6

A weird skill I have is being able to put on my watch with my left hand. I’m right handed. I don’t know why, but one day I just decided that I will wear my watch on my right hand.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Absentia Episode 2: Reset – Now, There’s a Twist!
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2018
Pakistani Government Officials Accidentally Turn On Cat Filter During Facebook Live, Hilarity Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The AI Powered PokÃ©dex That Identifies Pokemon Through Your Phone’s Camera
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2018
I Visited The World’s Only Black-Cat Cafe
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Put The World Up For Sale To Prove Imagination Makes The Impossible Possible
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Gentlemen Cast: Who Stars in the Netflix TV Series?
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.