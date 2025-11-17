Hey Pandas, What’s An Event In The Past That Changed The Course Of History That No One Talks About?

Curious!
#1
Heres one…
Do yall know about emmett till?
No one teaches about him, the only reason i know who he is was because my grade 8 english teacher had us read his story, but nothing else was taught…
He basically caused the civil rights movement and we were never taught about him…
#2
Womens Liberation
#3
The mass migration caused by the partition of India
#4
Just one man! Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov.
I found out about him years ago, but was recently reminded of him on a recent BP article. There needs to be a statue of this man in EVERY city in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Russia… you know what? Just about EVERY city in the world. Because he saved an estimated 50% of the population of all countries (and their allies) involved in the cold war.
#5
1. Ever heard of Alan Turing? Probably not. He was basically wiped from any potential history books because he was gay.
2. Not sure if this is a major change of history per day, but pink used to be for boys and blue used to be for girls. But Hitler used pink triangles to mark gay people, and thus pink became the feminine colour.
#6
Wasn’t there a volcanic winter around 70k years back that almost killed off the human population? That’s a pretty big one.
#7
Nellie Bly, journalist who went undercover in an insane asylum to expose them and wnet around the earth in 72 days
Hedy Lamarr, actress who INVENTED bluetooth and wifi
I literally only know about these two because I read ‘Good night stories for rebel girls’
#8
i have two
1) the hatian revolution, deserves way more coverage as it the first successful slave revolt!
2) the oka standoff. not major to all of history but I know someone who was there, its pretty crazy. it’s too much to explain here but def check ot out!
#9
Tuskegee airmen. I know people know who they are but they risked their life for their country then when the war was over the government basically f***k you and left them to be segregated. Same with WASP
