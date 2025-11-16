Hey Pandas, What’s Your Controversial Opinion About Life And Growing? (Closed)

I think we all have certain morals and opinions about life and growing, not just from a kid to an adult, but for your whole life and the ways we develop ourselves along it.
People can change, but that doesn’t mean you have to forgive them for hurting you. Yes, what’s in the past is in the past, but still, it’s good to be careful around certain people even if they have changed for the better
Also, I just want to say be careful on this post, I had one similar and it got kind of heated in some comment sections.
What doesn’t kill you does NOT make you stronger; going through hardship does NOT bring out the best in you.
And all that “If life gives you lemons…” b******t is, well, b******t. Unless of course you’ve been blessed with water, sugar, a juicer, bottles and glasses, and the ability to squeeze lemons. Then you’ll be fine.
Ill go first..one thing I think about a lot is change, i think that, while people can change, you can never truly escape from your past, and no matter what you do or who you become, it’ll be there, the people you’ve hurt are still hurt, and even if you are the best person in the world right now, they shouldn’t feel guilty about not excusing what you did, at the same time, there are things you can never change from, when that line is crossed, you can never go back, I live from this a lot, I never wanna cross such a line
Puberty is a LOT easier than I thought.
High school was normal and wasn’t a horrible nightmare.
