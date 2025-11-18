Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Ick? (Closed)

Tell us what turns you off from other people, whether it be talking with their mouth full, picking their nose, or whatever else pushes your buttons!
#1
racism, homophobia, if they can hate a group for such little reason I don’t want to date them
extremely hard-core religious people. I respect religion and am so myself but to much of anything is bad
#2
Overly religious behaviour.
Anti-vaxx.
Flerfers.
#3
Pedo’s, human traffickers, people who abuse any defenseless creatures.
#4
Seeing grown-a** men in their 40s and 50s chasing after 18 and 19-year-olds. Mostly divorced dads wanting to date girls younger than their own kids…GROSS!
#5
Muppets using roads like racetracks. Buy a computer game if you want to play racing cars.
#6
My biggest Icks are people picking their nose, spitting on sidewalks, sneezing out in the open, and any other ways of discharging bodily fluids where they don’t belong.
#7
I am a grandmother 4 times over, it’s true, but….baby slime. I don’t care what end of the baby it comes out of!
#8
Long, dirty toenails
#9
When people are sure their perspectives are right. Leaves no room for growth or discussion.
#10
People who’s entire personality is winning in P.E class.
#11
These would be my top 3 at the moment:
Correcting and /or giving unsolicited advice when the person does not ask for it.
Expecting others to act a certain way but refusing to do it yourself.
Saying you are going to do something and not following through with it. Walk your talk….
#12
Racism definitely. Unforgivable.
#13
Treatment of animals. The audacity to demand a right to be left alone about the results of something while demanding to also have the right to cause said something.
#14
when you’re in a public bathroom and someone crapped so the bathroom stinks the whole time
#15
okra
#16
Mushrooms
#17
In my earlier youth: The first slobbery kisses.
Now: shaking hands with strangers
(I liked the “don’t touch” – rules during Corona)
#18
Sexualizing babies and children.
#19
People who are disrespectful to teachers/retail workers/waiters. Nope nope nope
#20
‘Oh, you’re autistic? but you’re a girl.’
SHUT UPPP
#21
Talking over others
Ignoring perspectives or opinions because they make you feel bad
Lying
Not respecting other’s space, especially with roommates
#22
Mushrooms
#23
When moderators censor the living hell out of forums
#24
Buttons, I hate the look of them.
#25
people activel creating their own drama and then complaining that they have drama
Follow Us