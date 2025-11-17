50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

by

We all behave totally derpy from time to time, usually completely by accident. And though it can be slightly embarrassing to be seen as a total goofball, it helps to know that it isn’t just a human quality—animals aren’t immune to silliness either.

The r/AnimalsBeingDerps online community is a wonderful niche on the internet that never fails to improve our mood. Members of the subreddit share photos and videos of animals behaving like total derps, and we’ve collected some of their top pics to make you smile, dear Pandas. Scroll down, and upvote your fave pics, but be warned—you might have the sudden urge to adopt a(nother) pet!

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about helping pets enjoy themselves during photo sessions, so we reached out to Toronto pet photographer Karen Weiler. She shed some light on this and revealed what amateur photographers can do to stay motivated if they feel like they’ve missed the ‘perfect’ shot. Read on for our full interview with her.

#1 Honestly It’s A Big Mood

First of all, she’s fine. Just dumb.

I was standing in the barn Friday afternoon and Kricket was making laps around the pasture when her sliding stop didn’t go to plan. I watched it happen y’all- she busted her butt and slid under the fence with one foot resting on the wire. Literally all that was off kilter- but when she pulled her foot her shoe caught on the wire and she thought she was trapped.

So she died. Right then and there. Just gave up on life completely and said “may as well get a backhoe”. This heifer refused to stand up, eyes closed, “NO MOM I IS DED”. Probably from embarrassment. When I finally convinced her to roll her big ass over and get up she got up holding her leg off the ground like it was broke. You know – the trapped leg. I made her walk and she hobbled 4 strides before she set her leg down like “oh I still have a leg there” and then trotted around in circles blowing and snorting from her near death experience.

And the award for best drama goes to……. Kricket.

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: xbluewolfiex

#2 At Least He’s Trying!

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: ThatPaddyHaugen

#3 This Guy Sure Knows How To Take A Photo!

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: diverareyouok

#4 Is Beauty. Is Grace. Is Fell On The Face

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: aarspar

#5 How To Catch A Mountain Lion (Or Any Cat). Place Cardboard Box In The Open Where Said Cat May See It. Sit Back And Wait. A Cat Is A Cat Is A Cat

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Jeremybearemy

#6 The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: 9999monkeys

#7 Guess Which Is The Weird One

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: jix333

#8 Photobomb Turtle

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Wololo–Wololo

#9 Annie Loves Her Leaves!

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Viacra

#10 My Man Looking Like Those Ancient Japanese Depictions Of Tigers

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: goodluckdontdie

#11 Squirrel Not Enjoying That Wind

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: argetlam5

#12 My Dog Really Loves Bubbles

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: MarvelousFizz

#13 Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: xPlatypusVenom

#14 Gave Her A Tp Tube To Play With, And She Proceeded To Breathe Through It Like This For Over A Minute

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: livin4advntr

#15 I Think This Is Derp Enough

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: alamperwira89

#16 This Last Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Saint__Bartholomew

#17 Today I Learned That Goats Who Won’t Stop Head Butting Have To Wear Pool Noodles

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Finngiant1

#18 Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: YeetLePotato

#19 My Derps

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: _FONTINA_

#20 Your Package Of Derp Will Arrive On Caturday

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: JohnNova85

#21 The World’s Most Interesting Lamp

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Azrayle

#22 My Boy Got Neutered Yesterday. The Vet Office Took A Photo For Me After He Woke Up.

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: IDontBeleiveImOnFIre

#23 Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: jimmynudetron69

#24 Sign: Beware Of Dog

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Sapulinjing

#25 The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Barfsack

#26 My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here’s Mingus With The Cactus

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: mristre

#27 Dog Accidentally Runs Half-Marathon After Being Let Out For Pee, Finishes 7th

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: T_H_0_M_A_S

#28 Took My Rescue Greyhound To Get Her Photo Taken. Nailed It

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: alicegirl28

#29 So I Bought This Vase Specifically For Her Yesterday And She Approved

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: derpinu-

#30 Still Fits!

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: sasa13m

#31 I Had No Idea This Sub Existed, But I’m So Glad Someone Let Me Know About It Because This Photo Of Sophie Fits Here Perfectly

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Jackied96

#32 Saw The Labradors Breaching Today. Just Spectacular

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Lizalfos13

#33 Proof That Cats Not Only Give Emotional Support, But Physical Too

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: Smallblue22

#34 Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: ReddyNaiduYadav

#35 “I Promise You It Wasn’t Me”

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: reddit.com

#36 This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: thedelightfuldill

#37 Hello, Clarice

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Derping Is Exhausting

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: feathersoft

#39 No Words For This

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: anders1318

#40 Update: We Moved, He’s Lost Some Chonk, But Its Still His Favorite Sitting Position

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: abigailfrillywho

#41 He’s Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: imma_doggo_

#42 A Wild Derp Appears On Your Safari

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: _Thosearentpillows

#43 The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: violinfiddleman

#44 My Cousin’s Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: AllHanceOnDeck

#46 Didn’t See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: meme_stealing_bandit

#47 Majestically Derpy Deer That Goes – >: D

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: gabi_llama

#48 Bobo (17 Yr Old) After Getting Some Head Rubs

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: GutterLoveMusic

#49 I Am Duck

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: oofboy04

#50 My Goat Broke His Trampoline And He’s Very Upset. Anyone Have A Small One For Cheap?

50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

Image source: harboringgrace

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Design Is In The Details: My Photorealistic Drawings Of Famous European Buildings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Oprah Winfrey Set to Return to TV on “60 Minutes”
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2017
I Haven’t Painted A Single Pic For 3 Years Since My Son Was Born, So I Started This 365 Watercolor Challenge
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Show “Intervention” is Actually Saving Lives According to Statistics
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2021
A Puppy Saved From A Fire Becomes A Firefighter
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Katie Warns About Poppy as Sheila’s Actions Unnerve Deacon
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.