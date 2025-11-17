50 Horribly Unphotogenic Animals That Might Make You Laugh Way Harder Than You Should

We all behave totally derpy from time to time, usually completely by accident. And though it can be slightly embarrassing to be seen as a total goofball, it helps to know that it isn’t just a human quality—animals aren’t immune to silliness either.
The r/AnimalsBeingDerps online community is a wonderful niche on the internet that never fails to improve our mood. Members of the subreddit share photos and videos of animals behaving like total derps, and we’ve collected some of their top pics to make you smile, dear Pandas. Scroll down, and upvote your fave pics, but be warned—you might have the sudden urge to adopt a(nother) pet!
Bored Panda was interested to learn more about helping pets enjoy themselves during photo sessions, so we reached out to Toronto pet photographer Karen Weiler. She shed some light on this and revealed what amateur photographers can do to stay motivated if they feel like they’ve missed the ‘perfect’ shot. Read on for our full interview with her.
#1 Honestly It’s A Big Mood
First of all, she’s fine. Just dumb.
I was standing in the barn Friday afternoon and Kricket was making laps around the pasture when her sliding stop didn’t go to plan. I watched it happen y’all- she busted her butt and slid under the fence with one foot resting on the wire. Literally all that was off kilter- but when she pulled her foot her shoe caught on the wire and she thought she was trapped.
So she died. Right then and there. Just gave up on life completely and said “may as well get a backhoe”. This heifer refused to stand up, eyes closed, “NO MOM I IS DED”. Probably from embarrassment. When I finally convinced her to roll her big ass over and get up she got up holding her leg off the ground like it was broke. You know – the trapped leg. I made her walk and she hobbled 4 strides before she set her leg down like “oh I still have a leg there” and then trotted around in circles blowing and snorting from her near death experience.
And the award for best drama goes to……. Kricket.
Image source: xbluewolfiex
#2 At Least He’s Trying!
Image source: ThatPaddyHaugen
#3 This Guy Sure Knows How To Take A Photo!
Image source: diverareyouok
#4 Is Beauty. Is Grace. Is Fell On The Face
Image source: aarspar
#5 How To Catch A Mountain Lion (Or Any Cat). Place Cardboard Box In The Open Where Said Cat May See It. Sit Back And Wait. A Cat Is A Cat Is A Cat
Image source: Jeremybearemy
#6 The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners
Image source: 9999monkeys
#7 Guess Which Is The Weird One
Image source: jix333
#8 Photobomb Turtle
Image source: Wololo–Wololo
#9 Annie Loves Her Leaves!
Image source: Viacra
#10 My Man Looking Like Those Ancient Japanese Depictions Of Tigers
Image source: goodluckdontdie
#11 Squirrel Not Enjoying That Wind
Image source: argetlam5
#12 My Dog Really Loves Bubbles
Image source: MarvelousFizz
#13 Pickles Likes Tuna More Than The Raccoons Apparently
Image source: xPlatypusVenom
#14 Gave Her A Tp Tube To Play With, And She Proceeded To Breathe Through It Like This For Over A Minute
Image source: livin4advntr
#15 I Think This Is Derp Enough
Image source: alamperwira89
#16 This Last Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now
Image source: Saint__Bartholomew
#17 Today I Learned That Goats Who Won’t Stop Head Butting Have To Wear Pool Noodles
Image source: Finngiant1
#18 Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It
Image source: YeetLePotato
#19 My Derps
Image source: _FONTINA_
#20 Your Package Of Derp Will Arrive On Caturday
Image source: JohnNova85
#21 The World’s Most Interesting Lamp
Image source: Azrayle
#22 My Boy Got Neutered Yesterday. The Vet Office Took A Photo For Me After He Woke Up.
Image source: IDontBeleiveImOnFIre
#23 Just Wanted A Nice Family Photo
Image source: jimmynudetron69
#24 Sign: Beware Of Dog
Image source: Sapulinjing
#25 The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here
Image source: Barfsack
#26 My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here’s Mingus With The Cactus
Image source: mristre
#27 Dog Accidentally Runs Half-Marathon After Being Let Out For Pee, Finishes 7th
Image source: T_H_0_M_A_S
#28 Took My Rescue Greyhound To Get Her Photo Taken. Nailed It
Image source: alicegirl28
#29 So I Bought This Vase Specifically For Her Yesterday And She Approved
Image source: derpinu-
#30 Still Fits!
Image source: sasa13m
#31 I Had No Idea This Sub Existed, But I’m So Glad Someone Let Me Know About It Because This Photo Of Sophie Fits Here Perfectly
Image source: Jackied96
#32 Saw The Labradors Breaching Today. Just Spectacular
Image source: Lizalfos13
#33 Proof That Cats Not Only Give Emotional Support, But Physical Too
Image source: Smallblue22
#34 Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out
Image source: ReddyNaiduYadav
#35 “I Promise You It Wasn’t Me”
Image source: reddit.com
#36 This Cow Looks A Bit Guilty
Image source: thedelightfuldill
#37 Hello, Clarice
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Derping Is Exhausting
Image source: feathersoft
#39 No Words For This
Image source: anders1318
#40 Update: We Moved, He’s Lost Some Chonk, But Its Still His Favorite Sitting Position
Image source: abigailfrillywho
#41 He’s Shedding But It Looks Like He Has A Gecko Onesie
Image source: imma_doggo_
#42 A Wild Derp Appears On Your Safari
Image source: _Thosearentpillows
#43 The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down
Image source: violinfiddleman
#44 My Cousin’s Hamster After Eating A Ton Of Popcorn
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats
Image source: AllHanceOnDeck
#46 Didn’t See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard
Image source: meme_stealing_bandit
#47 Majestically Derpy Deer That Goes – >: D
Image source: gabi_llama
#48 Bobo (17 Yr Old) After Getting Some Head Rubs
Image source: GutterLoveMusic
#49 I Am Duck
Image source: oofboy04
#50 My Goat Broke His Trampoline And He’s Very Upset. Anyone Have A Small One For Cheap?
Image source: harboringgrace
