93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

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Arturo Rodriguez and Des have a TikTok account for three gorgeous kitties: Rocky, Pebbles, and Jade. But last month, they made a post that was all about the broader community. They asked everyone on the platform to share the worst pictures they’ve taken of their own cats, and oh my, did it deliver.

People immediately started responding with hilariously terrible images of their pets—photos the animals would probably delete if they knew how to do that with their tiny paws. From gremlin-like faces to anatomy-defying poses, these are just too much.

#1 Saw This On Another One Of These Posts And Am Still Crying About It

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: sashamichelle75

#2 This Is Hubert…

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: s.ummerrrrrr

#3 Hmm

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: juan.lopezzzzzzzzz

#4 Martini

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: vintangxl2006

#5 Come Here Bby Gurl

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: npritz34

#6 I Quite Like This One

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: raccoon_tailzz

#7 Hope U All Like It

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: torakiko

#8 I Will Forever Use This Photo Of My Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: f4g.sh1t

#9 I Live In Fear Constantly

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: lauraleegunn

#10 My Friend’s Lykoi Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: rachella_ringo

#11 Was Insta Famous With This One

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: annakubby

#12 Not Edited Btw

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: notdanoosh

#13 She Thought My Joke Was Funny

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: laylaaaa.42

#14 Hes Just Happy

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: rodriguesz942

#15 She Was Feeling Bonita

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: princess_iroh

#16 Here’s Lloyd

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: cbinsky

#17 This One Seems To Get People

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: steeltypes

#18 Kinda Ugly

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: momochimilk

#19 My Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: gnarrmar

#20 Meet Pubs

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: jezelz_editz

#21 My Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: gojos_mocos

#22 Not My Cat But C’mon

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: jadeebrennann

#23 Lord

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: deadbabiez

#24 Observing

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: hunnid_millie

#25 My Pride And Joy

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: isabellewy

#26 Mines Scary

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: mad__bunny

#27 Shes Okay I Swear

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: free.palestine8549

#28 What Are You Doing

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: thats.me806

#29 The Day Doug Discovered His Love For Cheese

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: kendallorraiine

#30 Hello Beauty

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: gemini2577

#31 Me When I Wanna Take A 15min Nap And Wake Up 3 Hours Later

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: ninnyvee

#32 I Have Some More In My Replies + One Where She Looks Cute

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: anyutabear

#33 Idk Why But He Looks So Goofy To Me

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: kenzieehi

#34 I Was Trying To Take A Cute Polaroid Of My Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: n1fw.ave

#35 I Don’t Know If He Was Sneezing Or Yawning

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: leloulem

#36 He Didn’t Like His Hat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: sxghostscort

#37 I Have A Question

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: susanh927

#38 I Have No Words

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: yn.moonlight_

#39 Not My Cat But A Cat From Work LOL

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: anjelicaramirez22

#40 I Think He Questioned If He Was Real Or Not

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: luvv_.ellanii

#41 I Swear I Never Thought Cats Tongue Could Be This Long

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: hellren

#42 Llama Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: that.cr.girl

#43 Mid Yawn

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: green_tea_n_honey_

#44 This Is My All-Time Favorite Photo Of My Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: naomiflynn2004

#45 He Has His Moments

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: urthewaytomyheart

#46 This Will Never Fail To Make Me Laugh

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: mestheticc

#47 Here

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: sipikahh

#48 She Loves Chin Scratches

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: reniikins

#49 Hehe

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: lividchap

#50 This Picture Always Makes Me Laugh

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: sir.sampy

#51 From A Cat Group I’m In LOL

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: kayceekatt

#52 She Was Scary That Day

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: spokanepolicedept

#53 Caught Bro Mid Sneeze

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: defnotalyssap

#54 My Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: backupacc_tfb

#55 You Would Never Guess This Is My Cat Because He Is So Cute Haha

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: 444ngelsx

#56 She Is So Cute

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: kiaraokee

#57 Oh Lord Jesus

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: xuaveiii

#58 This Is Milo

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: lucie.eck

#59 Literally Do Not Know How This Face Card Appeared For Her

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: jennnnifffferrrr

#60 He Is Actually Cute When Awake

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: zaratim0

#61 I Might Win This

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: jessicaclucente

#62 Dont Remember What Was Happening

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: cibilidomdom

#63 He Looks Like A [eggplant Emoji] Pic

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: lyzlyn

#64 Excuse Him

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: nica_babes17

#65 Mid Yawn

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: vertigokitty

#66 Nala Had Woken Up From A Nap

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: pickles78910

#67 One Of The Many

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: amalia.torres22

#68 Shes So Cute I Swear

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: sexyevilwizard

#69 She’s My Prettiest Lady I Promise

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: josie_wheeler

#70 Teheheh

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: _.kenzziiee

#71 My Proudest Artwork

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: syoogapie

#72 Kings Of Mewing

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: queen_26_29

#73 Literallt Cackling As I Comment This

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: ang..i3

#74 I Have Three Cats Btw.. She’s Just Lowkey Having A Blank Mind

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: haunted._.chris

#75 This My Girl Arya

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: x0m1.ah

#76 Why He Scream

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: rat.abby

#77 Surprised

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: dairyhurtsmystomach123

#78 He Was Snoring

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: earth222mollyy

#79 Not Mine But He Just Roke Up

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: halfb4k3d

#80 Shes Out Of It

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: mentallymorute

#81 Idk Why He Did That

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: prismo369

#82 Hes Kinda Nervous

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: xww1interx

#83 My Poor Baby Was So Car Sick LOL

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: mariah.__.__

#84 Not Exactly Ugly, But Always Makes Me Laugh

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: ocreads

#85 A True Beauty

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: maja.klh

#86 She Was Yawning I Think

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: thepurplespoon

#87 My Spider

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: swervrcity

#88 Sleepy

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: wnconsheisumadre

#89 I Just Took This It’s My Screensaver Now

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: edog1121

#90 I Don’t Know Why She Was Sitting Like This

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: sofo2005

#91 May I Present, Miss Posie

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: lilatherealest

#92 My Friend’s Cat

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: di_th9

#93 He Was Mad And Throwing A Fit

93 Cat Owners Share Times Their Furry Friends Looked Like Goblins

Image source: luvmeggz_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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