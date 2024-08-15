Exciting Turns and Dramatic Decisions on General Hospital This Week

Get ready for another whirlwind week in Port Charles as we delve into the General Hospital spoilers for Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16. This week’s drama serves up tempting offers, distressing calls, and shocking arrests.
Monday August 12 Tidbits
The week kicks off with some major moves. In today’s recap, Jack Brennan relocates to Port Charles, Blaze is offered an amazing career opportunity, and Nina sets up a seductive scene for Drew.
Blaze’s Tempting Opportunity
Expect everything to change for Kristina and Blaze this week when the singer receives an offer that she finds very tempting. Blaze excitedly tells her mother, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, about her latest record, exclaiming that she thinks it’s going to be her best one yet.
A Mix of Surprises and Decisions
Carly is in for one heck of a surprise while Anna makes a realization that may involve Valentin. Willow faces the risk of making a huge decision, and Maxie uncovers more info thanks to Nina’s confidence.
The Day Blaze Leaves
Tuesday’s episode features Blaze leaving Port Charles to go on tour as Cates sets a trap for Sonny. Kristina also makes a surprising decision, while Ava gets a warning from Carly. It’s time Violet gets a history lesson from Tracy and John’s got another plan.
A Heartfelt Impact
Michael’s words have a poignant impact on Sasha come Wednesday. Tracy continues doling out history lessons, this time focusing on Cody. Meanwhile, Gio lends an ear to Josslyn under the tutorship of Willow’s confession.
The Offers and Rescues
This Thursday, Maxie’s reasons to be concerned heighten. An unexpected invitation from Michael is about to surprise someone too! Cody attempts an impressive rescue while Felicia tells Mac what he needs to hear.
Diving into Friday’s Cliffhanger
A dog-with-a-bone determination marks Jason’s search as he finally uncovers what he’s been looking for! Laura finds herself rattled by an upsetting call, while John makes an arrest that sends shockwaves through Port Charles. Molly and TJ grapple with heartbreaking decisions amid the latest revelations from Sonny’s promises to Kristina.
