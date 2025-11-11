Women’s Beauty Captured 100 Years Ago In Vintage Postcards From 1900-1910

Globalization hasn’t only changed the way we do business: it’s had an impact on what we consider to be beautiful, too. Just as many lament the McDonald’s and Starbucks on every corner, where once there might have been a local restaurant, so too has what people wear become homogenized in our Global Village.
Love Levi’s? Buy them practically anywhere. Want a pair of New Balance shoes in Eastern Europe? There’s a specialty shop for that.
Before mass communication, and television in particular, there was quite a difference in what we thought was attractive, as this list of postcards from 1900-1910, collected by user PostMan on Flickr, shows.
#1 Luzon Woman From The Philippines
#2 Japan Female-warrior
#3 Gypsy Girl With Mandolin
#4 Anna May Wong Was The First Chinese American Movie Star, And The First Asian American Actress To Gain International Recognition
#5 Young Algerian Girls
#6 Lily Elsie, English Actress And Singer
#7 Berberian Girl
#8 Anna Pavlovna Was A Russian Prima Ballerina
#9 Rita Martin
#10 Unknown Lady With Book
#11 Nepaly Lady
#12 Unknown Young Lady In Traditional Dress
#13 Queen Mary Of Romania
#14 Unknown Lady
#15 Agnes Ayres Was An American Actress Who Rose To Fame During The Silent Film Era
#16 Unknown Lady With Book
#17 Unknown Japanese Woman With Umbrella
#18 Gabrielle Ray Was An English Stage Actress, Dancer And Singer
#19 Unknown Lady With Book
#20 Louise Derval
#21 Sisters From The Philippines In The 20’s.
#22 Unknown Japanese Lady With Long Hair
#23 Carolina “la Belle” Otéro Was A Spanish-born Dancer, Actress And Courtesan
#24 Young Vietnamese Woman With Sword
#25 Miss Valli Valli
#26 Unknown Tonkin Lady With Big Hat
#27 Princess Viktoria Luise Von Preußen
#28 Unknown Lady With Long Hair
#29 M. Thermonde
#30 Tamil Girl
#31 Unknown Gypsy Girl
#32 Unknown Japanese Woman With Umbrella
#33 Two Pretty Young Ladies
#34 Beduinin
#35 Beautiful Geisha
#36 Cambodian Girl
#37 Unknown Lady, Vintage Erotica
#38 Unknown Lady With Big Hat
#39 Margaretha Geertruida Macleod Better Known By The Stage Name Mata Hari
#40 Vesta Tilley Was A Star Of The English Music Hall Circuit For More Than Four Decades
#41 Unknown Lady With Flowers
#42 Two Unknown Young Ladies
#43 Unknown Lady With Cigarette
#44 Algerian Dancer
#45 Unknown Lady In Nice Dress
#46 Unknown Lady With Big Hat And Umbrella
#47 Matilda Alice Powles, An English Music Hall Performer
#48 French Show Girl Backstage
#49 Russian Opera Singer Makarova
#50 Young Japanese Lady
#51 Burmese Dancing Girl
#52 Unknown Lady
#53 Georgette Delmare
#54 Tamil Girl From Ceylon
#55 Unknown Lady
#56 Vintage Erotica
#57 Unknown Geisha
