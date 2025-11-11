Women’s Beauty Captured 100 Years Ago In Vintage Postcards From 1900-1910

Globalization hasn’t only changed the way we do business: it’s had an impact on what we consider to be beautiful, too. Just as many lament the McDonald’s and Starbucks on every corner, where once there might have been a local restaurant, so too has what people wear become homogenized in our Global Village.

Love Levi’s? Buy them practically anywhere. Want a pair of New Balance shoes in Eastern Europe? There’s a specialty shop for that.

Before mass communication, and television in particular, there was quite a difference in what we thought was attractive, as this list of postcards from 1900-1910, collected by user PostMan on Flickr, shows.

Which photo is the most surprising? Vote on the photos below, or if you have any vintage shots of ladies’ fashion, post them!

More info: Flickr (h/t: designyoutrust)

#1 Luzon Woman From The Philippines

#2 Japan Female-warrior

#3 Gypsy Girl With Mandolin

#4 Anna May Wong Was The First Chinese American Movie Star, And The First Asian American Actress To Gain International Recognition

#5 Young Algerian Girls

#6 Lily Elsie, English Actress And Singer

#7 Berberian Girl

#8 Anna Pavlovna Was A Russian Prima Ballerina

#9 Rita Martin

#10 Unknown Lady With Book

#11 Nepaly Lady

#12 Unknown Young Lady In Traditional Dress

#13 Queen Mary Of Romania

#14 Unknown Lady

#15 Agnes Ayres Was An American Actress Who Rose To Fame During The Silent Film Era

#16 Unknown Lady With Book

#17 Unknown Japanese Woman With Umbrella

#18 Gabrielle Ray Was An English Stage Actress, Dancer And Singer

#19 Unknown Lady With Book

#20 Louise Derval

#21 Sisters From The Philippines In The 20’s.

#22 Unknown Japanese Lady With Long Hair

#23 Carolina “la Belle” Otéro Was A Spanish-born Dancer, Actress And Courtesan

#24 Young Vietnamese Woman With Sword

#25 Miss Valli Valli

#26 Unknown Tonkin Lady With Big Hat

#27 Princess Viktoria Luise Von Preußen

#28 Unknown Lady With Long Hair

#29 M. Thermonde

#30 Tamil Girl

#31 Unknown Gypsy Girl

#32 Unknown Japanese Woman With Umbrella

#33 Two Pretty Young Ladies

#34 Beduinin

#35 Beautiful Geisha

#36 Cambodian Girl

#37 Unknown Lady, Vintage Erotica

#38 Unknown Lady With Big Hat

#39 Margaretha Geertruida Macleod Better Known By The Stage Name Mata Hari

#40 Vesta Tilley Was A Star Of The English Music Hall Circuit For More Than Four Decades

#41 Unknown Lady With Flowers

#42 Two Unknown Young Ladies

#43 Unknown Lady With Cigarette

#44 Algerian Dancer

#45 Unknown Lady In Nice Dress

#46 Unknown Lady With Big Hat And Umbrella

#47 Matilda Alice Powles, An English Music Hall Performer

#48 French Show Girl Backstage

#49 Russian Opera Singer Makarova

#50 Young Japanese Lady

#51 Burmese Dancing Girl

#52 Unknown Lady

#53 Georgette Delmare

#54 Tamil Girl From Ceylon

#55 Unknown Lady

#56 Vintage Erotica

#57 Unknown Geisha

