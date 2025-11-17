Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Fear? (Closed)

We all have our fears. Tell us more about yours!
#1
Being raped.
#2
it’s so stupid but faces and voices that aren’t real. they terrify me.
#3
i know it’s kind of basic but spiders. i grew up in a place where the weather was always a bit too cold to have too many spiders about, so naturally when i moved i was terrified at the sheer amount that they exist in. NOTHING SHOULD HAVE THAT MANY LEGS
#4
Blood. I hate it. I get woozy just thinking of it. My stomach flips and I feel weak then my mind goes weird places. I feel like I’m gonna faint. Not period blood but like an injury. You can guess how my bleeding paper cut the other day went. It makes me dizzy and i just don’t like it and it makes me scared.
#5
being alone or drowning
#6
Fire. Not like candles, stoves or fireplaces, but uncontrollable, unstoppable flames like wild/house fires. That deeply terrifies me.
#7
My biggest fear is to watch down from the windows of tall buildings
#8
Well I could go super dark but since I’m not going to do that I’m really scared of heights. Very sad for a kid who likes climbing trees and hiking up to high areas. I am unlucky
#9
Darkness. Idk why but I’m just super scared of the dark.
#10
Finding out there isn’t a God … no Heaven …
#11
Being buried alive. Even thinking about it makes me anxious.
#12
Hmm, disappearing without a trace, the monster from A Quiet Place (I’m Loud) and broken dolls
#13
“Same account launched from different device. Please reconnect if you prefer to use this device.”
#14
It used to be getting busted for pot but now that its legal I’m afraid of drowning in a lake or ocean
#15
Having a partner but then die first
#16
That everyone knows something I don’t. Like some unspoken rule of society or something like that. Also that none of my friends truly like me, they just pretend to because they feel bad for that weird lonely girl.
#17
Abandonment. It’s causing real problems for me, including anxiety, fear of experiencing loved ones d*ing, nightmares… Thinking about it, it might be time to seek help for this 😇
#18
I’m terrified of hurting myself, but at the same time I want to hurt myself. I’m mentally unstable at times, and I need to be hidden away from the world to face my demons.
#19
abandonment
#20
Abandonment
#21
Losing my mind or just not being able to remember anything anymore
Follow Us