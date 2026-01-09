NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 09-January-2026

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

Down

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Clever Science Memes That Have Been Scientifically Proven To Cause Laughter
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Guy Asks His Girlfriend Not To Eat So Much At His Grandma’s House, Asks If He’s In The Wrong After She Yells At Him
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I’ve Been Drawing Dad Jokes And Puns On My Daughters’ Lunch Bags Every Day For The Past 8 Years, Here Is My Halloween-Themed Collection (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Satirical Pics That Laugh At Overly Frugal People, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Drew The World’s Largest Picture In 12 Hours
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Stray Dog Keeps Bringing Gifts To A Woman That Fed Him
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025