Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Accomplishment? (Closed)

by

What’s your biggest accomplishment? It doesn’t matter if it’s weird, stupid, or normal we wanna know!

#1

I didn’t get murdered while I sleep

#2

Being awesome 😜

#3

Making it through school and uni without losing my sanity LOL

#4

I got mostly over my depression and completely over suicide. Also, I convinced my mom to let us get a cat!

#5

I am the BEST according to my crush.

#6

I made my first game. Sure it was kinda bad but I feel proud of it

