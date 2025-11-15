Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Accomplishment? (Closed)

What’s your biggest accomplishment? It doesn’t matter if it’s weird, stupid, or normal we wanna know!
#1
I didn’t get murdered while I sleep
#2
Being awesome 😜
#3
Making it through school and uni without losing my sanity LOL
#4
I got mostly over my depression and completely over suicide. Also, I convinced my mom to let us get a cat!
#5
I am the BEST according to my crush.
#6
I made my first game. Sure it was kinda bad but I feel proud of it
