Hey Pandas, What’s Your Advice For Someone With Anxiety? (Closed)

I’ve been struggling with panic attacks since September and it’s making school and living a semi-normal life harder than usual. I, and probably some of you other anxious pandas, could use some advice or tricks to help either get rid of it or at least not let it be so powerful.
#1
There’s counseling, breathing exercises, regular exercise, but I’m sure you know that stuff. My boyfriend gets panic attacks, a couple of times so bad he made me bring him to the hospital. I knew it was panic, but at the time I couldn’t calm him down. What I do know is I give him words and ask him to spell them. It takes a few minutes, but he does eventually calm down. So try spelling out some words. Go alphabetically, spelling the first word that pops in your head that starts with that letter.
I don’t get panic attacks, once or twice in my life, but I do have asthma. And when you don’t have medicine, and can’t breath you do feel panic. So if I’m having an asthma attack and don’t have medicine, or it’s not bad enough and I want to save it, I play a simple game. “Plants vs Zombies” works for me. It’s simple enough, and requires enough attention that I will eventually get over the attack.
Also, just know that it’s ok, and you are definitely not alone.
#2
Find one or two people you completely trust and confide in them. They don’t have to be close family (I don’t talk to my parents about this), but someone who you can tell everything to.
I confide in my grandma almost everytime I panic. A few weeks ago, one of my dogs suddenly got aggressive towards my elderly dogs and I was stressed because I was home alone that afternoon and panicked because I couldn’t take my eyes off of the dog for one minute. Grandma invited me over to her house and told me to bring the dog so I can let the old ones sleep in peace. (Side note: aggressive dog got rehomed where she can be a princess and not a danger to other dogs.)
I was still upset and worried, and frankly not okay, but she helped me get through the afternoon until the rest of my family got home and could help me take care of the dogs.
TL;DR- Find someone to talk to. It won’t get rid of it, but it can help you get through it.
#3
Have a notebook and write down your accomplishments for that day. No matter how small or big. Did you get out of bed on time … awesome well done. Did you have a shower, that’s great you did it. Did you walk out to the letter box .. brilliant what a huge scary step for you. When feeling overwhelmed read what you’ve accomplished it’s more than you think.
#4
Wish I knew…. It’s controlled my whole life and totally dominated the last 20 years, to the point that if I didn’t have to work I wouldn’t even leave the house… I hope you can conquer it because I know what a monster it is, I wish you the best, defeat it when you’re young….
#5
*cracks knuckles*
Two words: Safety Item
It really really helps. It could be a small keychain or a dog leash, or a jacket or honestly anything at all. Just something that makes you feel safe. I have a beanie with deer antlers that I’ve had for a couple years, and it reminds me that there’s always a chance of calming down, and there’s always a summit to the hill I climb.
#6
Visualise it. Could be a wolf or a wobbly Je ga tower. Give it a name if necessary.
Then flick the birdie. Every morning if necessary. Tell it to eff off and that you’re going to have a great day regardless.
#7
I have panic attacks quite frequently. I tend to have a few friends that know the signs that I am starting to go into panic attack mode. They then start to calm me down. Another is picturing a place that you feel safe and at peace. The beach, the woods etc. for me it’s the forest at golden hour with the sun barely poking thru the canopy. There’s a stream and little waterfall with deer that drink from it. Make yourself part of the narrative in your mind
#8
It’s not as bad as you think it is
#9
Focusing on my breathing and drinking water usually help me. Finding a quiet area and listening to music help as well.
Also, especially when my panic attacks are more worse than usual, I’ll have one of my friends sit with me because I feel better closing my eyes when someone I trust is there. (Closing my eyes and imagining a place like a beach or the mountains. Someone else on this thread also mentioned that (and in better detail), but that helps me as well). And, for me, hugs help too, but personal preference.
I’m really sorry you have panic attacks, they suck.
#10
If you are a stranger things fan, read this!
Pretend that you are eddie munson. You give not the tiniest of f***s, and couldn’t care less about all that bull. You are a strong, independent, kickass person who doesn’t give a s**t!!
#11
idk
